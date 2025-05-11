Myanmar, Chinese leaders meet | The Arkansas Democratic Gazette

Politics
Bangkok – The head of military government of Myanmar, the main general Aung Hlaing, has for the first time since he took power four years ago, President Xi Jinping de China, his military ally reported on Saturday, said on Saturday.
The new World Journal of Myanmar reported that XI is committed to providing recovery assistance after the MYANMAR devastating earthquake in March and helping efforts to end the country's civil war. The two leaders met on Friday in Moscow on Friday on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany during the Second World War.
His report said he also discussed “bilateral relations, improving cooperation in all sectors and cooperating in regional stability and peace”.
China used its influence with rebel ethnic organizations to alleviate their pressure on the military government in an apparent effort to stabilize it.
China, with Russia, is a great supplier of weapons of the Myanmar army in its war against the forces of resistance to minorities and ethnic. Beijing is also the largest trading partner in Myanmar and has invested billions of dollars in mines, oil and gas pipelines and other infrastructure. His interests for myanmar security are particularly strong because the two nations share a border of 890 miles.
The Chinese government has maintained good labor relations with the military in power of Myanmar, which is rejected and sanctioned by many Western nations for the takeover of the army of February 2021 of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and for major human rights violations.
It is also one of the countries providing major help on the emergency services and reconstruction after the earthquake of 7.7 wholesalers on March 28 who killed more than 3,700 people in Myanmar and injured more than 5,100.
The earthquake has aggravated an already disastrous humanitarian crisis, with more than 3 million people displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million in need due to the war, according to the United Nations.
Beijing has been concerned about the instability that threatens its interests in Myanmar since the Myanmar army underwent unprecedented defeats on the battlefield in recent years, especially in areas near the Chinese border.
An offensive launched in October 2023 by the “Three Brotherhood Alliance”, including the Army of the National Alliance of Myanmar (MNDAA), the Arakanian army and the National Liberation Army of Ta'ang (TNLA), quickly captured the cities and the military bases or the military centers and the command centers and the Chinese command centers in the northeast of Shan.
He was largely considered at the time as tacit support from Beijing to help eliminate rampant organized crime activities in areas controlled by ethnic Chinese.
At the beginning of 2024, Beijing helped negotiate a ceasefire, but it quickly collapsed when the alliance launched new attacks. The generals of the leaders of Myanmar and the Chinese government have shown a concern as pro-democracy guerrillas and groups of armed ethnic minorities, sometimes working hand in hand, have acquired the combat initiative.
The Alliance’s offensive lost momentum after China closed border passages, reduces electricity in the cities of Myanmar and took other measures to discourage battles.
Under the growing pressure of Beijing, the MNDAA, withdrew its forces and its administrative authorities last month of the strategically important city in Lashio in the northeast of Myanmar, which welcomes a large regional military seat that the Rebel group seized in August from last year.
A member of the MNDAA told the Associated Press on Saturday that the army soldiers had already returned and restarted themselves in bases inside the city at the end of April. He spoke under the cover of anonymity because he is not allowed to disclose information.
Tar Pan La and Lway Yay Oo, spokesperson for the TNLA, said at an online press conference on May 4 that local residents had been faced with difficulties because the military government of China and Myanmar blocked trade in areas it controlled.
Tar Pan said it that China had continuously urged the group both in person and through messages to avoid clashes along the border and areas of Chinese investments.
The TNLA said in a statement published on its telegram on Saturday that the army makes daily air strikes in the areas it controls, although it extends until the end of May of a cease-fire which it declared following the earthquake.
