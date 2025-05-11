



Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is waiting for the Nigel Farage reform party to slip, so that he can plunge and collect the advances made by the right group, according to narrow sources Boris Johnson believes that he could dive to save the conservatives during the reform of “ self -destruction '' (Picture: Getty images )) Boris 'Bozo' Johnson believes that he could dive to save the Conservatives when the reform is self -destructing before the next elections, according to his allies. The ex-PMs praise the idea of ​​making him a dramatic return after the local bark of the conservative parts, which allowed them to lose 676 seats and fall at 17% in opinion polls. Female activists speak of Bozos' chances of a return after a survey last week found that he was the only potential leader under which the party would probe higher than Nigel Farages Reform Party. An ally said: Boris is convinced that the wheels will leave the reform train within three years that they will be found in the areas where they have won power, and the voters will get up all the fruit cakes and the humans they have in their ranks. Then, it would come back as a leader, although the exact mechanism is not clear. Luke Tryl, author of the recent survey, said: while the conservatives attack their survival, it seems that Boris Johnson can be part of the answer. Boris Johnson hopes that the new gains made by the reform party will finally be taken up by the conservatives when the “wheels will trigger” (Picture: Anadolu agency via getty images )) Bozo left the PM in 2022 following a series of scandals, including Partygate and resigned as a deputy a year later. A spokesperson for the former Prime Minister said: as Boris said this week, he strongly supports Kemi Badenoch and campaigned for the Ukrainian victory. Meanwhile, the former Bozos, Dominic Knobo Cummings, would have had talks with Labor deputies opposed to Sir Keir Starmers Leadership. A source of work said that H has analyzed the collapse of the bipartite system and the way in which the political system can be redefined. Elsewhere, the cabinet's ministers expect a partial turnover by the Chancellor under the fire of the payment cuts in winter fuel. They believe that Rachel Reeves will bow against pressure and increase the threshold of 11,500 to save his job. A minister of the cabinet, who wanted to remain nameless, said: I think Rachel could finally bow to put pressure to save his job. My best supposition is that they will make a partial reversal. Another minister said: Rachel is not as uncompromising as people think. It is pragmatic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/boris-johnson-reckons-could-swoop-35207360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos