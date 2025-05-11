Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

A document from the Turkish government has exposed a radical environmental surveillance scandal in which the critical assessments of the environmental impact have been systematically reduced. This has enabled industrial, mining and construction projects to bypass scientific controls and regulatory controls while enriching the partners of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanks to very lucrative agreements.

Prepared by the Ministry of the Environment, urbanization and climate change within the framework of its 2024 activity report, the document inadvertently reveals major regulatory failures in the process of evaluating the environmental impact (Evresel Etki Deerlendirmesi, ED), a cornerstone of environmental protection in the country.

According to the document, on the 4,076 projects examined in 2024, 3,436 received “ED not required” decisions. Only 641 projects have obtained positive assessments from ED, while 376 were denied approval. Indeed, more than 84% of all the examined projects went without undergoing a complete evaluation of the environmental impact.

Environmental experts and surveillance groups sound the alarm, describing the process as a milk cow for the Erdogan administration which benefits the companies and individuals selected to the detriment of public health, natural ecosystems and long -term environmental sustainability.

The mining sector has been particularly subject to exemptions or reports of DU which do not take into account the real environmental impact. Of the 1,368 requests from the mining project submitted in 2024, 1,153 were exempt from the full DP journals. Critics warn that the aggressive exploitation, conducted without regard for environmental concerns, has already led to serious consequences, in particular the contamination of groundwater supplies, the destruction of agricultural land, creeping deforestation and the disturbance of ecological balance. These effects are becoming more and more visible in the middle of turkeys degenerating the climate crisis.

Extracts from the government report revealing the manipulation of environmental impact assessments (ED):

Ced_report_turkey_minister

The problem is not limited to 2024 but reflects a broader model which characterized the rule of Erdogans to two decades. Between 2002 and 2022, official government data show that out of 81,773 project requests submitted during the 20 -year period of the power of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), only 24 were rejected on the basis of emergency reports.

A flaw introduced in 2009 by the government of Erdogan still weakened the process. A circular published by the Government has enabled the examination and evaluation committee (Nceleme denetleme ve deerlendirme Komisyonu, DK) an internal organization of the Ministry of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change to approve a project even if its emergency report had been canceled or was subject to an injunction of the court. The DK could simply reassess and Greenlight the project after examining the gaps in reports, effectively avoiding legal obstacles and canceled judicial control.

What could be more, ED positive reports are increasingly used as tools to legitimize large -scale infrastructure projects rather than critically assess their potential consequences. Lack of transparency and public participation in the preparation of these reports remains a persistent problem in Türkiye. Often described as rubber stamps for politically approved projects, such reports are often led by independent institutions or developed by a significant public consultation, undergoing their credibility and raising serious concerns concerning their effectiveness.

For example, two of the most controversial projects in Istanbuls The third airport and Kanal Istanbul have revealed significant differences between the content of their respective ED reports and final approvals of the project. The third airport, officially appointed Istanbul Airport (Stanbul Havaliman), is one of the largest infrastructure projects in turkey history. The contract, worth around 12 billion dollars, was awarded by non-competitive auctions to pro-Erdogan companies such as Cengiz Holding, Limak Holding, Kolin Construction and the Kalyon group. Although governments realize alarms on environmental impact, it has nevertheless been approved.

Kanal Istanbul, an proposed artificial route which faced generalized criticisms on the part of environmentalists, scientists and town planners, also received a positive report. Precious land along the Kanal Istanbul road were acquired early, at low prices and in large quantities by members of the Erdogan family and close partners. Some of these plots have already been sold to Qatari investors. When the project is carried out, they should earn billions of dollars by developing residences by luxury water in the heart of Istanbul.

Critics point out that opposition to these projects is not rooted in an anti-development position but in a responsible and science-based surveillance request. When the ED process is sidelined, they support, damage stretches far beyond nature and directly affect public health, food security and air quality. Contaminated groundwater reaches houses and crops, forests are shaved and toxins of unregulated mines enter the food chain, contributing to the increase in asthma, cancer and other diseases.

The ministry's failures echo the long -standing warnings of the Turkeys Court of accounts (Saytay), which, from 2019, reported a common tactic among companies: dividing large -scale projects into smaller segments to escape environmental examination. Despite these warnings, the ministry continued to authorize such strategies, further eroding public confidence in environmental governance.

While some maintain that Turkey must draw from its mineral wealth to support its industrial base, even supporters are suitable that this must be done transparently, on the basis of solid scientific data and real environmental guarantees.

Environmental activists now call for a complete overhaul of the ED process to restore its legitimacy and efficiency. Their requests include the implementation of “ED not required” gaps, ensuring transparent public participation in the project approvals, implementing the recommendations of the Court of Auditors and holding both government officials and private companies responsible for regulatory abuses.

A brutal example of this regulatory negligence was revealed after a deadly collapse of the mine in the Li district of the province of Erzincan on February 13, 2024. The incident burned nine workers under a massive landslide in the gold leachate zone of a gold mine exploited by Anagold Madiscil, a cohuscoster Turkish, the Turkish partner, the Turkish partner, the Ludya Lidya Lidya.

According to a report submitted by the main opposition party to a special parliamentary commission, emergency approvals for the project were granted despite serious geotechnical risk warnings from 2021. The mines leachate pavement, a massive structure used to extract gold using cyanide, operated far beyond its approved capacity of 58 million tonnes.

Opposition legislators allege that companies have bypassed environmental journals by fragmenting their projects in smaller proposals to avoid a meticulous examination. This continued despite the previous incidents, including a cyanide spill in 2022 and previous landslides and the mine was authorized to extend operations without the infrastructure necessary to safely support the increased capacity.

The report has also warned of long -term environmental devastation due to the uncontrolled propagation of toxic substances such as cyanide and heavy metals. These chemicals threaten to contaminate the Karasu river, which flows into the Euphrates river, posing risks to ecosystems and human populations in nine provinces and three countries, potentially reaching the Persian Gulf.

Adding to the danger, the mine is located on the Munzur fault line. Experts warn that this geological characteristic could trigger earthquakes exceeding magnitude 7, but this seismic risk was ignored in the process of approval of the projects, a decision that the opposition qualified as reckless.

Legislators have also underlined the serious socio-economic impact on neighboring communities. Traditional means of subsistence in villages like Sabrl and Pler Carming, beekeeping and farming have been devastated by pollution, noise and convulsions linked to mining operations.

The report strongly criticized the Minister of the Environment of the time, Murat Kurum, for having signed the approval of the emergency in 2021 despite the red flags raised by the experts. He also accused the judiciary of protecting senior government officials and business managers from responsibility, leaving only lower level employees to support the legal consequences.