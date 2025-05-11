Latin America is wary of American commercial reactions because it establishes relations with China

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Colombia faces possible American commercial reprisals after its leftist president Gustavo Petro said that he planned to register for the initiative of Beijing Belt and Road Infrastructure during a visit to China for a regional meeting next week.

The dilemma of Bogots reflects a broader problem facing the community of the 33 states of Latin America and the Caribbean (Ceuc) how to diversify trade and investment without incurring US President Donald Trums Wrath.

Beijing is organizing a ministerial forum with Ceuc on May 13 during which Chinese President Xi Jinping will give the opening speech, the Xinhua state media reported on Sunday, stressing the importance of rallies for Beijing.

Petro has the rotating presidency of Cecs this year and Colombia has long been one of the most important allies in South America. Thus, a Bogot decision to join BRI would be an important victory for Beijing, with remarks by Petros already triggering a Washington warning.

The rapprochement of Petros with China is an excellent opportunity for Ecuadorian roses and the coffee of Central America [in the US]said Mauricio Claver-Carone, Special Envoy for Latin America in the US State Department.

Colombian companies, which depend on the United States for exports, including coffee and cut flowers, have interpreted the words sent as a barely veiled threat from the United States to promote their nearest competitors. Petro advisers mobilized to try to persuade the president to delay a BRI announcement.

Cui Shoujun, an expert in relations with Latin America at Renmin University in Beijing, said that China and the region should use the meeting of next weeks to demonstrate their commitment to advance with cooperation despite the Trumps trade war.

Latin America is a very important trading partner as a continent, he said. Bilateral trade [with China] This year could exceed $ 500 billion.

Events such as the Chinese-Celac meeting have become crucial for Beijing to try to counter the impact of heavy tariffs of their business partners. The biggest fear in Beijing is that Washington persuades them to sign commercial transactions that cut vital export markets at a time when the low indoor economy of Chinas cannot absorb its enormous production of manufacture.

The States of Latin America, on the other hand, evaluate how to manage relations with Beijing at a moment of acute geopolitical tension. Panama was under the American pressure of what Washington considers excessive Chinese control of its ports and prevails over threats to resume the channel. Earlier this year, he was forced to withdraw from the BRI.

The American declaration on Panama sent a wider message to the region on the Chinese investment and control of sensitive infrastructure, said Michael McKinley, a former senior official of the US State Department.

Most Latin American countries, however, have a largely transactional vision of their relationship with China and do not seek to align themselves politically with Beijing. The region wants to diversify its markets, but it also wants to maintain trade and investment links with the United States.

The Panama Canal. American pressure has forced Panama to weaken economic ties with China AFP / Getty images

Brazil, the greatest economy in the regions, already has China as its best trading partner. Left President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva will attend the Celac meeting, will make a state visit to China and hold what will be his third meeting with the Chinese president in just over two years. Gabriel Boric, another Leftwinger who is president of Chile, the largest copper producer in the world, will also attend the Cecac meeting.

Aware of the delicate diplomatic context, Brazilian diplomats have described the event as a continuation of the long -standing policy of the Brazil to engage the powers of the southern world in the pursuit of multilateralism, rather than a new start or a response to the rates of the Washingtons.

The Ceuc ministerial meeting, the first since 2021, will suit a roadmap to guide relations between Latin America and China at a time when Trump tries to reaffirm the American primacy on what Washington used to call his backyard.

Mexico, which depends on the American market for more than 80% of its exports, is in a particularly delicate position. He faced the increase in American pressure on Chinese imports and investmentespecially in the export -oriented automotive sector. From the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese companies have seen Mexico as an attractive location to export to the United States because of its proximity and preferential treatment as part of the USMCA trade agreement.

After years without clearly defined policy, Mexican officials have now taken measures to try to limit Beijing. The government has put prices on a wide range of Chinese textile steel products, has promised to set up a screening program for national security investments and has tried to help manufacturers replace Chinese inputs with local inputs.

Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist focusing on China and Taiwan on the Atlantic Council and the Australian National University, said that promoting closer ties in Latin America would give China a stronger hand in negotiations with the United States.

China is eager to persuade Washington to retreat from Taiwan and the Southern China Sea, which both consider its sphere of influence.

China likes to accumulate a negotiating lever effect, and one of the best ways to do so is to create signs of dissension, certain signs of centrifugal forces in your immediate backyard, Sung said.