Busy defending ITB students who were arrested for the same prabowo-jookowi





Jakarta, Kompas.com – The national police stage arrested SSS, a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) made the same President Prabowo Subbowo and the 7th President Joko Widodo, arousing criticism. A number of parties consider that the arrest and detention of the SSS are a form of silence on freedom of expression. He is known, SSS makes memes with help artificial intelligence (AI) who described the figure of Prabowo and Jokowi Kissing The same is widespread in the social universe X And under the spotlights of citizens. Read also: Prabowo jokowi memes box, Amnesty Kecam Police Stirs Arrest The ITB students The case was then underlined after the national police held it and took it trapped with the law on information and electronic transactions (ite). The article imposed is article 45 paragraph (1) OJ article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) OJ Article 35 of law number 1 of 2024, which is the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning the ite. These articles are linked to the distribution and / or the transmission of electronic content containing the content of the violations of the decency and the counterfeiting of electronic data. This case raises the advantages and disadvantages to the sound of a defense in public. Some people consider SSS's actions as a form of satire expression which should be protected in the context of freedom of opinion. Read also: Download the same Jokowi-Pobowo, should I be stopped? This is a legal expert known as Sound Critique reduced to silence The board of directors of Indonesian students (BEM SI), for example, said that the SSS arrest was a critical vote for students. “This is part of the critical vote of the students of the community,” the president of the BEM said on Saturday, if Herianto, (10/10/2025). He was surprised when he heard that the national police arrested the memes manufacturer. “We are surprised, the parties responsible for the application of laws immediately arrested and immediately made a suspect student,” he said. However, on the other hand, law enforcement officials consider download to violate the standards of decency and public ethics, and have the potential to trigger a disinformation or a speech of hatred. Criminalization The Commission for Disappeared and Victims of Violence (contrast) assessed that arrest could be classified as a form of the device's criminalization. The head of the legal division of Kontras, Andrie Yunus, said that the police of the criminal investigation had moved away from his functions as protector of the community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/12/05180221/ramai-ramai-membela-mahasiswi-itb-yang-ditangkap-karena-meme-prabowo-jokowi

