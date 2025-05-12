Donald Trump promises to reduce the costs of prescription drugs up to 80%





President Donald Trump announced on Sunday evening in a social position of truth that he would sign a decree that would lower the price of prescription medicines from 30 to 80% for Americans.

Why it matters

Trump has targeted medication prices as part of his efforts to reduce the costs of Americans and first signed a prescription that canceled the executive decree of former President Joe Biden who reduced the cost of prescription drugs. However, he signed a prescription last month by telling the Ministry of Health and Social Services (HHS) to take new measures to reduce medication costs through competition and market forces rather than the presidential mandate.

Trump has carried out a number of measures in recent weeks to target the prices of medicines, including a request for republicans from the Chamber in order to impose the low prices of medication for Medicaid.

What to know

Trump has teased a major announcement on Sunday afternoon on Truth Social, and a few hours later, an announcement describing the implementation of the “most favored nation policy”, effectively overthrowing drug prices to promote domestic needs first.

“For many years, the world wondered why prescription drugs and pharmaceutical products from the United States of America were much higher than in any other nation, sometimes being five to ten times more expensive than the same drug, manufactured in the same laboratory or the factory, by the same company ???” The president wrote.

He continued: “It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or legitimate response. Pharmaceutical / pharmaceutical companies would say, for years, that these are research and development costs, and that all these costs were, and would, without any reason, but not with me, and not with the party of America.

“We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years. Therefore, I am happy to announce that tomorrow morning, at the White House, at 9:00 am, I will sign one of the most consecutive decrees in the history of our country. Prescription drugs will be reduced for years.”

Trump concluded: “I will institute the most favored nation policy by which the United States will pay the same price as the nation which pays the lowest price around the world. Our country will finally be treated fairly, and our health costs of citizens will be reduced by figures never thought before.

Trump had previously referred to his “most favored nation” policy when he asked the House Republicans to reduce the prices of prescription drugs, indicating that the name of the policy referred to the way in which pharmaceutical companies charge different prices between national and foreign markets, often with lower prices for other countries.

Trump's emphasis on drug prices has also praised the strongest criticism. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban applauded Trump's drug prices last month, saying that they could prove “a potential change of game” and could “save hundreds of billions”.

Newsweek contacted Cuban by email on Sunday evening to comment, but he did not respond to the time of publication.

Photo Stock of prescription drugs.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk wrote on X: “A few hours after teasing his most important social position in truth, President Trump announced that he would sign an EO on Monday morning to reduce the cost of prescription drugs 30 to 80%. Big Pharma Lobbying of Washington DC has long allowed them a price.” More. “

The anti-Trump influencer Ed Krassenstein wrote on X: “In reality, your prices for drugs will not drop from 30 to 80%. It's just another Trump lie.

He added: “A decree can orient Medicare or Medicaid payments, but he cannot force manufacturers to reduce the price of the list they charge for private insurers, patients in cash, pharmacies or wholesalers without act of congress. Trying anyway would be canceled under the administrative procedure model and the commercial clause.”

What happens next

Trump will sign the decree at 9 a.m. on Monday, but we don't know how he will apply order to the private sector.

Update 5/11/25, 20:02 PM HE: This article has been updated with additional information, context and comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-vows-reduce-prescription-drug-costs-80-percent-2070726

