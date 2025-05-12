Plus Trump speaks of concluding trade agreements, the more confused the image of the price

Washington (AP) PlusPresident Donald Trumptalks about his efforts to conclude agreements with American trade partners, the most confusingthe priceThe image obtains. His team seems good with that, saying that Trump uses strategic uncertainty to his advantage.

Trump says the United States does not have to sign any agreement and that it could sign 25 at the moment. He says that he is looking for fair offers on all sides and that he does not care about the markets of other countries. He says that his team can sit down to negotiate the terms of an agreement and that he could simply impose a set of prices on himself.

I find it difficult to give meaning, Chad Bown, a principal researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, wrote in an email.

Although Trump's team has its best -selling book The Art of the Deal as proof that it has a master plan, a large part of the world is on counterparts. This has indicated a volatile stock market, hiring gels and all kinds of uncertainty while Trump continues to promise that new factories and jobs are on the horizon.