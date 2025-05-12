Jokowi reported to the police accusing a false diploma,





Suarausantara.com- The 7th president of RI Joko Widodo or Jokowi was known some time ago a number of names for the criminal investigation police concerning the charges of false diplomas. The observer of criminal law of the Bung Karno (UBK) University Hudi Yusuf considered that Jokowi as a civil servant in this democratic country should be wise not to be feudal or to want to be respected “None of the democratic countries that have been criminalized by people who are considered” blasphemous “the president, the president is respected because populist regulations are not elitist no because he wants to be respected (feudal) feels the king,” said Hudi, Sunday, May 1, 2025. Hudi said that the public naturally wanted to know the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. Supposedly, the father of the vice-president (vice-president) of the Republic of Indonesia just showed that he did not need to be extended like this. Jokowi should, Hadi said a great soul, do not feel a feudal king. “Big Soul as a public officer and a real statesman and do not feel” king “who is” feudal “and not as a criminal of words and different actions, let us hope that his conscience will increase,” said Hudi, emphasizing. With Jokowi who is tall in the soul, it shows the wisdom of an old leader. “With thus, it seems that wisdom as a former president and deserves to be called the father of the nation with his nature and his attitude if she has such a level of conscience,” he added. The Jokowi has handed over two of its diplomas, namely the SMAN 6 Solo diploma and the diploma of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) Faculty of Forestry. Jokowi sent his sister -in -Law Wahyudi Andriantodan The Personal Assistant Jokowi, Kompol Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyy to submit the diploma to undergo a Medico -Legal Laboratory Test (Labfor). Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said his client would be ready to be examined if necessary. “Certainly ready (examined), but we all returned to give him to the police. If later, the investigators see what he looks like, of course, we will be cooperative and of course Mr. Jokowi is ready and proven today, the original diploma has been given directly,” Yakup Building Building, South Jakarta, said on Friday May 9, 2025.

