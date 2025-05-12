Canary Island Tourism Chaos as hotel reservations 'sagging' before “dark” in summer

After climbing anti-tourist feeling, planned demonstrations and wishes of a “dark” summer, it seems that vacationers abandon one of their favorite Spanish islands this summer
The concern is developing rapidly in one of the most popular islands in Spain after a notable “drop” in hotel reservations. Last year, 6.2 million narcotic international visitors flocked for Tenerife – attracted by its always sweet temperatures, its cheap alcohol, its sandy beaches and its world renowned water park.
However, the influx has encountered severe resistance from the residents of birth, who argue that they are at prices in the real estate market thanks to the demand for vacation rentals. Concern concerning the rowdy tourists who spoil the national parks of the island and obstructing the roads added to the fury, which led to a host of demonstrations across Spain – with frustrated residents demanding vacationers “return home”.
Earlier this year, the Mirror pointed out that Spain's “dark” promise to tourists before the busy summer period, while activists have walked to “intensify” their actions against the British from the Sun. He follows the climbing of anti-tourist feeling across the country, which even took a violent turn.
In March, a terrifying sign threatening to “kill a tourist” was spotted in Tenerife. Reports emerged later that the demonstrators had gone so far as to set fire to the rental cars to get their brutal message across.
Find out more: The “most dangerous” country in the world which becomes a tourist hotspot despite an FCDO warning
While tourists did not seem discouraged by increasing tensions at the start of the year (with 775,205 international visitors going to the Canary Islands in January – an increase of 3.05% compared to 2024), it seems that vacationers finally listen to requests. Now tourist operators have reported a decrease in reservations on the island, especially for the next summer season.
Speaking on a recent industrial action during the Easter holidays, Pedro Aldonso, president of the CEOE Business Association in Tenerife, would have warned that “each little collapse has an echo in a trust”. “When confidence falls, the investment stops,” he said-exhorting for a return to “dialogue, confidence and common sense”.
According to Weekly canaryThe boss of tourism added: “It is not a question of making the headlines. It is a question of safeguarding jobs”, arguing that the crisis could be quickly resolved by an increase in last -minute vacation reservations.
Do you want the latest travel news and the cheapest vacation offers sent directly to your reception box? Register for our travel newsletter
The crisis in the aggravation housing of Spain and the events planned against tourism could benefit from underestimated destinations such as Turkey, which expects to attend a record number of visitors this year. As previously indicated, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Ersoy, said that the country hosted a tourist boom – especially among Russian, German and British travelers.
“Turkey has become the country with the greatest number of early reserves in Germany,” added the politician. “We aim to welcome more than seven million visitors from Russia and Germany this year. In addition, we expect 4.8 million visitors to the United Kingdom in 2025.”
Has the increase in anti-tourist feeling discouraged you from the visit of Tenerife? Send an email to [email protected] to have a chance to share your story