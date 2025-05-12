The diplomacy of the Chinas friendly district has consequences for Australia

China drives for neighborhood friendly diplomacy. Last month, the Chinese government held a Central Conference on Labor linked to neighboring countries in Beijing. The conference brought together leading personalities from the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government to discuss foreign policy objectives in the region.

Shortly after, President Xi Jinping embarked on a state visit to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. Of the three countries, the relationship with Vietnam is probably the closest and the joint declaration Who emanated from this state visit is the longest and most detailed. The declaration includes a number of areas for additional cooperation, particularly in the development of infrastructure, customs procedures and the establishment of a 3 + 3 strategic dialogue mechanism on diplomacy, defense and public security. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also explicitly underlined the need for increased cooperation because A single small boat may not survive a fierce storm; It is only by working together that we can navigate stable and far.

Visits to Malaysia and Cambodia included a similar Chinese charm offensive. In MalaysiaXI called for an increase in high -level strategic coordination, economic cooperation in advanced industries and the deepening of societal exchanges. In CambodiaHe underlined the support of China in Cambodia in the development of its own development path. Formulations like this are a common Chinese diplomatic rhetoric. However, associated with a multitude of cooperation agreements that Xi signed in Vietnam and Malaysia, they have set a very different tone compared to the actions of the current American administration.

Finally, Chinese State Journal People every day recently reported on the Inauguration of three roads in Cambodia which had been funded by China. The document announced this as the continuous development of friendship in China-Cambodia. Likewise, China was also involved in the construction of standard caliber railways in Vietnam, more closely connecting the commercial networks of the two countries.

In Lam, secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam, on the right, with Xi Jinping in China in Hanoi (Li Xueren / Xinhua via Getty Images)

It could be tempting to reject these activities as business as usual and to continue propaganda efforts. However, in the light of the upheavals of the current world order, something bigger is at stake here.

Since the start of the second Trump administration, the Chinese government has tried to present itself worldwide as an interesting reasonable player in maintaining the world's negotiation order that the United States government seems to have lost all interest. The Chinese government has continuously expressed its concerns about unilateralism and offenses to this world order.

More specifically, and beyond the official rhetoric of foreign policy, China is trying to strengthen its links with countries which are also threatened by American trade measures. The wave of activities in the region in recent weeks shows a clear interest in the Chinese government to be implemented as an alternative friendly power in the region. In other words, the Chinese government is already busy filling the gaps that the United States left under a Trump administration.

Multilateral engagement with different powers has always served Australia well and that has not changed.

China is trying to create a community around Asian values. The aim of this is to create a stronger regional and explicit identity which is modeled as a counterpart in the United States and brings together the countries of Asia in China. For example, in his Speech during the visit to CambodiaXi Jinping qualified China and Cambodia as important members of the big Asian family and said that Asia is now being held at a new starting point for the collective rise. Likewise, the Chinese press reported Xis's visit to Malaysia which he called to maintain the Asian values ​​of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusion.

None of these rhetorics yet indicates how successful China will be with this last charming offensive. Regardless of this, he is currently busy creating an impression of himself as a more attractive cooperation partner. Depending on the subsequent development of American trade policies, it could be well placed to move there.

For Australia, there are two taken. First, China wishes to be considered a reasonable and reliable partner interested in maintaining stable commercial relations. This will probably also extend to her relations with Australia. However, at the same time, Australia should take care to maintain its position between the great powers and not to be pulled too far in a direction. Multilateral engagement with different powers has always served Australia well and that has not changed.

Second, Australia should now invest significant resources in the establishment of economic and political relations in Asia-Pacific. China is actively working on the expansion of its economic and political weight in the region and to fill the void that the Trump administration leaves. If Australia wants to diversify its own relations with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and improve economic and political partnerships, now is the time. To use a metaphor favored by US President Donald Trump, current upheavals in global power relations mean that cards in Asia-Pacific could also be altered. China has resumed its cards and Australia should do the same.