Trump announces an executive decree of signs of hell which aims to reduce the prices of medication

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he planned to resuscitate a controversial policy of his first mandate which aims to reduce the costs of drugs by based payments for certain drugs on their prices in other countries.

His previous rule, called the most favored, was finalized at the end of 2020 but blocked by the federal courts and canceled by the president of the time, Joe Biden, in 2021. He would have applied Medicare payments for certain drugs administered in doctors' offices. However, it is not clear to what payments or drugs to which the new directive would apply.

In a social post of truth on Sunday evening, Trump said that he was planning to sign a decree on Monday morning which, according to him, would considerably lower medication prices.

I will sign one of the most consecutive decrees in the history of our country. The prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices will be reduced, almost immediately, from 30% to 80%, he wrote. I will institute a policy of the most favored nations by which the United States will pay the same price as the nation which pays the lowest price in the world.

The directive occurs while the Trump administration also seeks to impose prices on pharmaceutical imports, which had been exempt from these samples promulgated during the first mandate of the presidents. Prices could exacerbate the shortages of certain drugs, especially generic drugs, and possibly increase prices.

If the new decree is comparable to the 2020 rule, Medicare and its beneficiaries could see savings. But this could also limit patients to medication access, experts said. It depends a lot on the structure of politics.

Although the drop in drug prices was a major subject of discussion of his first administration, Trump did not focus on the subject as much this term. And his campaign told Politico last year that he had moved away from the most favored national model, to which many Republicans are firmly opposed.

But the administration recently revived the idea as a potential means of achieving deep expenses reduction objectives for Medicaid in the Gops house sweeping taxes and discounts. However, it is not clear if the proposal will be included in the legislation, the details of which should be announced shortly, or if it would be covered by the decree.

The initiative will probably be confronted with strong opposition from the pharmaceutical industry, which managed to interrupt the first iteration.

The Trump administration has introduced the idea of ​​linking medication reimbursements to Medicares at prices in other countries in 2018 and finalized the rule just after the 2020 elections. The seven-year-old model would have enabled the United States to fall back on discounts negotiated by other peer countries, which generally pay much less for drugs largely because their governments often determine the cost.

As part of the 2020 initiative, Medicare would have paid the lowest price available among these peers countries for 50 drugs partly B which are administered in doctors' offices. The administration estimated that it would have saved around $ 86 billion.

At the time, Medicare was prevented from negotiating the prices of drugs, but that changed with the adoption in 2022 of the law on the reduction of inflation of democrats, which gave Medicare the historic power to negotiate prices for a small number of drugs per year.

The most favored national proposal could save money from beneficiaries in their unconditional costs and their premiums, which are both assigned by the price of medicines, experts said.

