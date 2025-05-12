Politics
China recognizes that it respects a crucial step, but requires patience | Blogs
The United States and China began to negotiate the end of the trade war this weekend on neutral soil, yours.
Chinese recognizes that the conversation marks a crucial step to resolve the crisis, but ask for patience and perseverance. In other words, they warn that they are the first movement of this chess match.
Washington and Beijing sent important names from the first team to negotiation that they started on Sbado (10) and follows this Sunday (11) in Geneva.
Scott Bessent, secretary of the Treasury, and the representative of Comcio, Jamieson Greer, directs the trade by the Americans.
On the other side of the table, the Chinese chose Lifeng, the Vice-Mister Minister and the main economic adviser of Xi Jinping, and Wang Xiaohong, the main name of the government security zone, considered the Tsar Colmulant of China.
The meeting takes place with gigantic expectations in the geopological and economic world. There are even signs of emerging optimism. Reality, but impeccance.
It would be English to imagine that a history of suspicion, and very precise accusations, delayed prices and technological disputes resolve a sunny spring weekend in Geneva.
The long path, tortuous and probably stuffed which can, at any time, embittered the broth.
Beijing sells optimism, but reality …
China has arrived in negotiations, with an argument that it would be healthy in the economy.
The Xinhua state agency published a text in Dawn on Sunday, which quotes that Chinese negotiators are confident of their slippery economic foundations.
The economy increased by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025, total imports and exports of goods exceeded 43 trilhes of yuan (around $ 5.94 Trilhes) in 2024, with a more diverse set of commercial partners and an improved export composition, explains Xinhua.
Chinese reality, but cannot be colorful like that.
The PAS has recently interrupted the disclosure of a series of economic indicators. The decision increases the suspicion that the slowdown in the activity can be deeper and more disseminated than the figures show it.
Despite this, China seeks to transmit the image that it is not cornered, that it has flogging and alternatives which explain so much increase in Geneva. This auto-confile serves to reform the image that the power not-ascende which threatens the historic leadership of the United States.
The weight on the Americans
On the other side of the Board of Directors, the United States has met with an attempted proposal from Donald Trump. Friday, the Republican hosted his head by recognizing that the 145% of taxes can be exaggerated and that an 80% allowance would be correct for the Chinese.
More than that, Bessent and Greer crossed the Atlantic bearing the weight of economic pressure and popularity in their luggage.
The signs of weakening the economy have generated more and more influenced the decisions of the Trump government. The White House has become the target of a flood of commercial, industrial and financial markets, including Trump voters.
All are concerned about the impact of trade war, which should generate more inflamme and can overturn the American economy on the recreation canvas.
In addition, policy also weighs on negotiators. Popularity research shows that Trump has one of the worst popularity of history at the start of the US government.
Although so many senes, see that so many courageous, the Americans and the Chinese had a day of apparently civilized meetings represent an agreement of optimism, but I must keep the PS in Cho. Only the first movements of this correspondence of complex failures.
Does pragmatism continue? What podied concession Washington and Beijing Voar? Trump accepts the concept defended by the Chinese that the success of one does not necessarily need to signify the failure of the other?
Surprise if this chess match is long to finish when it is no longer spring in Geneva.
|
