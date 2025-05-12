The soldiers walk during a great parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]



Moscow, May 10 – Chinese President Xi Jinping left here after returning a state visit to Russia and attended the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union.

On Friday, during bilateral meetings with leaders of several countries on the sidelines of victory day celebrations, XI reaffirmed China's commitment to improve cooperation and strengthening links with these countries, and stressed the importance of maintaining multilateralism and working together to meet global challenges.

Remember History

On Friday, the Chinese president joined his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and leaders of more than 20 countries and international organizations to lay red flowers at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The solemn ceremony marked a moment of memory and a tribute meeting to those who died in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union.

The Soviet Union was the main theater of the Second World War in Europe, losing 27 million lives, while China was the main theater of Asia, undergoing 35 million victims in its resistance against most of the Japanese militarist forces.

Together, the two countries were the pillar of resistance against Japanese militarism and German Nazism, making pivotal contributions to the victory of the world anti -fascist war.

It was the second time that Xi attended the celebrations of the Russian victory day. Ten years ago, he went to Moscow for the 70th anniversary. The same year, Putin also attended the parade of China’s victory day on September 3 in Beijing to commemorate the victory of the Chinese people's resistance war against Japanese aggression and anti-Fascist World War.

The last decade has been a turbulence and a deep transformation in the international landscape, Xi noted during the press meeting with Putin on Thursday.

Faced with changes in the world, the time and historical importance, China and Russia should keep a good understanding of the Bilateral Links Development Department and the General Development Tendance of Human Society, XI, calling for greater joint efforts in the safeguard of international equity and justice.

Before Xi's visit, the Russian media published the article signed by the Chinese leader entitled “Learn from history to build a better future together”.

“Indeed, historical memory and truth will not disappear with the passage of time. They serve as inspirations that reflect the present and shed light on the future. We must learn from history, in particular the hard lessons of the Second World War,” he wrote.

Iron friendships

During bilateral meetings with Venezuelan, Cuban and Serbs leaders attend the celebrations of Russia’s victory day, XI reaffirmed the locking friendships between China and the three countries, stressing the importance of deepening cooperation in various sectors.

During his meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Xi noted that China and Venezuela made a foolproof friendship in the midst of the changing international situation.

Since the two countries have raised bilateral relations with a strategic partnership in 2023, exchanges in various sectors and at all levels have been vigorous, bilateral trade has developed permanently, new progress has been made in investment cooperation and both peoples, Xi said.

He said that China has always seen and developed relations with Venezuela from a strategic and long -term perspective and is willing to improve the exchange of governance experience with Venezuela, to deepen practical cooperation in various fields and to take bilateral links to new heights, in order to better benefit both peoples.

While meeting Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, XI noted that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic links between China and Cuba, adding that China is willing to consolidate iron friendship with Cuba, to build a narrower China-Cuba community with a shared future, and has given the example of solidarity and cooperation between social countries and development.

XI called on both sides to promote regular progress in exchanges at all levels and cooperation in various fields, and to guarantee that high -level political confidence is always a distinct characteristic of relations between the two ruling parties and the two countries.

During his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Xi urged the two parties to advance all-terrain friendship, stimulate mutually beneficial cooperation and advance the high-quality building of a Chinese community with a common future.

China is ready to deepen strategic communication with Serbia, to improve mutual support, to strengthen trade and investment cooperation, to continue to support the construction and functioning of relevant projects, to give a complete game to their demonstrative effect and to obtain more results which offer mutual benefits and win-win results, said XI.

Maintain multilateralism

On Friday, during these bilateral meetings, XI also reaffirmed China's commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, and stressed the importance of working together to meet the global challenges.

During his meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Xi said that China was ready to work with Slovakia and other countries to meet the challenges by solidarity and cooperation and safeguard international equity and justice.

Fico said that the Slovak side was ready to join China's efforts to maintain multilateralism, protect the rules of free trade and maintain the stability of industrial chains and global supply.

During the meeting with Maduro, XI said that China was ready to work with Venezuela and other Latin American countries to firmly maintain the non-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law.

For his part, Maduro said Venezuela was willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to maintain multilateralism, defend international equity and justice and protect the common interests of the international community.

During the meeting with the leader of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, Xi urged the two parties to jointly maintain the unlike international system and the international order supported by international law and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

During the meeting with Diaz-Canel, Xi urged the two parties to improve coordination and cooperation in executives such as the BRICS and China-Celac (community of Latin America and the Caribbean), oppose the policy of power and unilateral intimidation and safeguards international equity and justice.

Diaz-Canel said Cuba supports the three main global initiatives proposed by China and is willing to work with China to jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and to protect the common interests of the international community.

During his meeting with the Vucic of Serbia, XI said that China was ready to work with all the countries of the world, including Serbia, to unite and cooperate to meet the challenges, jointly safeguard world peace and international equity and justice, to safeguard the achievements of economic globalization and promote the building of a community with a shared future for Mankind.

Vucic congratulates the firm support of China to multilateralism, noting that the visions and actions of China have strengthened the courage and confidence of the international community in the safeguard of common interests.

Serbia is ready to unite in China to meet the challenges posed by unilateralism and protectionism, added Vucic.