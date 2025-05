The PTI rally calls for the immediate release of Imran Khan – Journal

Karachi: By qualifying their chief imprisoned as a symbol of resistance, the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) organized a large rally in the metropolis on Sunday and asked that the founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be released.

Participants also condemned the Indian aggression, appealing to a blatant provocation and a violation of international standards.

The rally, which started with the party office called Insaf House on Sharea Faisal, attracted a large number of PTI workers and supporters from different parts of the city.

However, when the rally arrived near Finance & Trade Center (FTC), he found that the city administration and the police blocked the main road leading to the red zone for parking lots of police and oil tankers on Sharea Faisal.

The road closure caused a massive traffic jam. Consequently, the PTI rally had to change its route, made a left turn to Kala Pul and reached Nishan-I-Pakistan near Seaview via DHA.

Party leaders and activists condemn the Indian assault, celebrate the victory

The rally gained momentum as PTI workers and supporters at the district level has joined the main procession.

The rally was led by the president of the PTI-SINDH, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and assisted by the president of the city Raja Azhar, Dr. Masroor Siyal, the secretary general of Karachi, Arsalan Khalid, and the vice-president Faheem Khan, as well as other senior managers.

The participants wore national flags and the party, singing slogans like Pakistan Zindabad and Imran Khan Paindabad.

The speakers and participants of the rally demanded the immediate release of the founding president of the Imran Khan parties.

They described Mr. Khan not only as a political leader but as the true voice of the people. They reiterated their commitment to peaceful protests and national solidarity.

In a symbolic decision, the participants also hoisted an effigy of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi using a crane, as a message against what they called India Awards of Aggression.

The crowd also chanted slogans against Modi and expressed his firm determination to defend the country as a United Nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the president of the PTI-Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh, demanded the immediate release of former Prime Minister Khan, describing him the true chief of the Pakistani nation and a symbol of resistance against oppression.

He urged the judiciary and the government to maintain justice and democracy by ending what he described as political victimization.

Mr. Sheikh strongly condemned the recent actions of the Indians, qualifying them as a blatant provocation and violation of international standards.

We want to send a clear message today that the inhabitants of Pakistan have united against any threat to our sovereignty, he said.

This rally is not only to protest against a statement that the nation stands with its armed forces and against the cowardly aggression of the Modis government, he added.

Later, the participants scattered peacefully after having offered prayers for national unity, the security forces and the early release of the imprisoned PTIS.

Posted in Dawn, May 12, 2025

