Politics
Modi told Vance India hit hard, Pak called us after his damaged bases | India News
Indian clarification strikes on the Pakistani air bases early Saturday took place a few hours after US vice-president JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the night of May 9 and shared information on alarming information that there was a high probability of spectacular climbing if the conflict entered the weekend.
We learn that the Prime Minister told Vance that the India response would be more difficult, deeper and greater for any Pakistani misadventure. And the Indian armed forces struck after Pakistan tried to hit 26 locations on the north and western borders of India.
These details, which emerged on Sunday, one day after the announcement of a ceasefire, were synchronized with the investigation of governments with the army after hitting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan on May 7. The Prime Minister is learned to have said, Wahan se Goli Chalegi, toh yahan se Gola Chalega (If the bullets come on the other side, it will be replied by shells).
On May 9 evening and until the first hours of May 10, Pakistan attacked 26 places, but these attempts were thwarted by Indian air defense systems. It was a significant increase in Pakistan of its air attacks with drones, which had an average of around 10 locations earlier.
In retaliation, the Indian armed forces attacked the Pakistani military bases in eight places: the precision weapons launched by Air of Fighter Aircraft targeted Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian and Precision Munitions also struck the Radar sites in Pasrur and at the base of the base of the aviation.
It was a Hell fire, according to sources, stressing that the PAF base track in Rahim Yar Khan was damaged and that there were serious damage to Nur Khan air base in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.
This, according to sources, was the critical turn of May 10, after which Pakistan approached the United States.
The story continues below this announcement
There have been calls between the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir and the US Secretary of State and the National Security Councilor Marco Rubio, where they showed their will to speak to India.
Rubio spoke with Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, who said that India was willing to speak, and this was also transmitted earlier.
Consequently, the Director General of Pakistans of Military Operations, Major-General Kashif Abdullah, contacted the Indian General DGMO General Rajiv Ghai around 1 p.m. and a call was put in place at 3:30 p.m. and they decided to stop and military action.
From an Indian point of view, the main objectives since the April 22 terrorist attack Pahalgam have been achieved: politics, military and psychological.
The story continues below this announcement
The overall thought in the government was that there should be a higher cost to the actions of the Pakistans who had led them to take a cross -border terrorist act killing 26 people, all tourists unless.
Thus, in the political vector, this led to a series of diplomatic measures, especially the most important to maintain the Water Treaty in the pending. Sources have said that with the three wars and the last four decades of cross -border terrorism, Pakistan has violated the fundamental principle of the pact which was concluded in a spirit of good will. It has been estimated that Pakistan cannot continue not to feel the heat because blood and water cannot run together after the Pahalgame.
In the military vector, India had a 2016 URI surgical strike play book and the 2019 Balakot Air strike. Sources said that the same reflection to impose costs was there, but the government did not want to play the same cards to keep the surprise element.
Thus, the targets and the techniques were chosen with care, which included the nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and the Pok. The three terrorist sites of Muridke, Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad were not only high-value terrorist targets, but were also symbolic because they represented the siege of Lashkar-E-Taiba and Jaish-E-Mohammed.
The story continues below this announcement
The message was clear: we will hit you, and we will hit you in your headquarters, not in some camps, said sources, highlighting the new red line drawn by Delhi.
And, the psychological vector, said the source, was a combination of politics and military. There were two elements in this strategy: to increase the costs of Pakistan and that no place is sure for you (terrorists), sources said.
India, according to sources, has been clear about its intention to hit terrorists since the Pahalgam terrorist attack. From Prime Minister Modi to the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar to NSA Ajit Doval, they all indicated that to their counterparts in telephone conversations between April 22 and May 7.
And, after the Indian armed forces struck nine terrorist sites on May 7 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 am, Lieutenant-General Ghai called his Pakistani counterpart and told him that India had reached carefully chosen terrorist targets and that they had not targeted military objectives. And finally, a message was sent that if Pakistan wanted to speak, India is ready to get involved.
The story continues below this announcement
The memory and message to the whole world, which called the Indian leaders, was simple: if they shoot us, we shoot them. If they stop, we will stop. This was reiterated to all the foreign leaders and ministers who spoke to Modi, Jaishankar and Doval.
Over the next three days, Pakistan attacked India through drones and missiles on May 8, 9 and 10, and these attempts were mainly thwarted. While the attacks between May 7 and 9 were at 8-10 locations each, the Pakistanis extended it and set up the most ambitious attack on May 10 when they even targeted the places to Sirsa.
The answer India Hellfire followed eight of the Pakistan military bases, one of them even near their nuclear installations.
The source said that the gap between Indian and Pakistani military and technological prowess was obvious from the response of the Indian armed forces which have demonstrated higher and stronger capacities. They were struck on May 10, sources said.
The story continues below this announcement
It was at this point that Pakistan approached Americans, seeking their help to stop military action. Thus, when Rubio spoke to him, Jaishankar is learned to have said that the offer had been extended to the Pakistani side by the Indian DGMO the first day himself referring to the call between the DGMOS in the early hours of May 7 after 1:30.
The only communication channel that currently exists is between DGMOs, and there are no other communication channels between India and Pakistan.
Sources also stressed that the three vectors of political, military and psychological war were aimed at establishing a new normal business as usual, and there will be costs for cross -border terrorist actions of the Pakistans.
The United States's involvement on the last day, Delhi said, was at the request of Pakistan, and Trump may have knowledge through Pakistan interlocutors, said sources that played the role of Washingons in the brokerage of a truce between the two soldiers.
The story continues below this announcement
Delhi is clearly not comfortable with the request for credit in Washingtons because Trump was the first to announce the truce. And his last mediation offer was not well well either. The only problem is to bring Pakistan to leave the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, sources said.
The Sindoor operation, said sources, is not yet completed, which implies operational preparation to meet the challenges of Pakistan. Nor do they want to describe it as a ceasefire, calling it for the stopping of military action and shooting.
Sources have indicated that the ceasefire agreement in February 2021 had been raped by Pakistan in recent months, and they cannot yet return.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/modi-vance-india-hit-hard-pakistan-bases-damaged-us-9996918/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The price price with China demonstrates the limits of the attack of the prevail
- Trump's plan to accept the free Qatar jet raises questions
- Immigration provides for a “devastating blow”
- China and the United States agree to relieve prices for 90 days as business war talks are extended | News War News
- Panorama: Crowley confirmed as we make a mega event representative; Usopcs Hirshland mentioned Sports Exec of the Year; Big Money 2024 for table tennis!
- Living near a golf course increases the risk of Parkinson's disease, research finds
- Trump defends the controversial donation of Qatar DW 05/12/2025
- Switzerland excludes us with men's hockey worlds
- Stephen Miller: Trump Administration 'Habeas Corpus Suspension
- The Pope Leo XIV requires free talk and liberate prison journalists
- The earthquake in Tibet shakes the northern side »Explorersweb
- Trump says he can speak to Xi this week after the prices break