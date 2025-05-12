Modi told Vance India hit hard, Pak called us after his damaged bases | India News

Indian clarification strikes on the Pakistani air bases early Saturday took place a few hours after US vice-president JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the night of May 9 and shared information on alarming information that there was a high probability of spectacular climbing if the conflict entered the weekend.

We learn that the Prime Minister told Vance that the India response would be more difficult, deeper and greater for any Pakistani misadventure. And the Indian armed forces struck after Pakistan tried to hit 26 locations on the north and western borders of India.

These details, which emerged on Sunday, one day after the announcement of a ceasefire, were synchronized with the investigation of governments with the army after hitting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan on May 7. The Prime Minister is learned to have said, Wahan se Goli Chalegi, toh yahan se Gola Chalega (If the bullets come on the other side, it will be replied by shells).

On May 9 evening and until the first hours of May 10, Pakistan attacked 26 places, but these attempts were thwarted by Indian air defense systems. It was a significant increase in Pakistan of its air attacks with drones, which had an average of around 10 locations earlier.

In retaliation, the Indian armed forces attacked the Pakistani military bases in eight places: the precision weapons launched by Air of Fighter Aircraft targeted Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian and Precision Munitions also struck the Radar sites in Pasrur and at the base of the base of the aviation.

It was a Hell fire, according to sources, stressing that the PAF base track in Rahim Yar Khan was damaged and that there were serious damage to Nur Khan air base in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

This, according to sources, was the critical turn of May 10, after which Pakistan approached the United States.

There have been calls between the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir and the US Secretary of State and the National Security Councilor Marco Rubio, where they showed their will to speak to India.

Rubio spoke with Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, who said that India was willing to speak, and this was also transmitted earlier.

A man stands inside a damaged house after the transverse bombing by Pakistan, during the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in the village of Behra in the Mendhar sector, in the Poonch district, Jammu-et-Cachemire on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Consequently, the Director General of Pakistans of Military Operations, Major-General Kashif Abdullah, contacted the Indian General DGMO General Rajiv Ghai around 1 p.m. and a call was put in place at 3:30 p.m. and they decided to stop and military action.

From an Indian point of view, the main objectives since the April 22 terrorist attack Pahalgam have been achieved: politics, military and psychological.

The overall thought in the government was that there should be a higher cost to the actions of the Pakistans who had led them to take a cross -border terrorist act killing 26 people, all tourists unless.

Thus, in the political vector, this led to a series of diplomatic measures, especially the most important to maintain the Water Treaty in the pending. Sources have said that with the three wars and the last four decades of cross -border terrorism, Pakistan has violated the fundamental principle of the pact which was concluded in a spirit of good will. It has been estimated that Pakistan cannot continue not to feel the heat because blood and water cannot run together after the Pahalgame.

In the military vector, India had a 2016 URI surgical strike play book and the 2019 Balakot Air strike. Sources said that the same reflection to impose costs was there, but the government did not want to play the same cards to keep the surprise element.

Thus, the targets and the techniques were chosen with care, which included the nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and the Pok. The three terrorist sites of Muridke, Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad were not only high-value terrorist targets, but were also symbolic because they represented the siege of Lashkar-E-Taiba and Jaish-E-Mohammed.

A man stands near damaged houses after bombing the Pakistani troops, in the Uri gingle region in the Baramulla district on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The message was clear: we will hit you, and we will hit you in your headquarters, not in some camps, said sources, highlighting the new red line drawn by Delhi.

And, the psychological vector, said the source, was a combination of politics and military. There were two elements in this strategy: to increase the costs of Pakistan and that no place is sure for you (terrorists), sources said.

India, according to sources, has been clear about its intention to hit terrorists since the Pahalgam terrorist attack. From Prime Minister Modi to the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar to NSA Ajit Doval, they all indicated that to their counterparts in telephone conversations between April 22 and May 7.

And, after the Indian armed forces struck nine terrorist sites on May 7 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 am, Lieutenant-General Ghai called his Pakistani counterpart and told him that India had reached carefully chosen terrorist targets and that they had not targeted military objectives. And finally, a message was sent that if Pakistan wanted to speak, India is ready to get involved.

The memory and message to the whole world, which called the Indian leaders, was simple: if they shoot us, we shoot them. If they stop, we will stop. This was reiterated to all the foreign leaders and ministers who spoke to Modi, Jaishankar and Doval.

Over the next three days, Pakistan attacked India through drones and missiles on May 8, 9 and 10, and these attempts were mainly thwarted. While the attacks between May 7 and 9 were at 8-10 locations each, the Pakistanis extended it and set up the most ambitious attack on May 10 when they even targeted the places to Sirsa.

The answer India Hellfire followed eight of the Pakistan military bases, one of them even near their nuclear installations.

The source said that the gap between Indian and Pakistani military and technological prowess was obvious from the response of the Indian armed forces which have demonstrated higher and stronger capacities. They were struck on May 10, sources said.

It was at this point that Pakistan approached Americans, seeking their help to stop military action. Thus, when Rubio spoke to him, Jaishankar is learned to have said that the offer had been extended to the Pakistani side by the Indian DGMO the first day himself referring to the call between the DGMOS in the early hours of May 7 after 1:30.

The people of the city of Srinagar de J&K return to normal routines after the Indian-Pakistani ceasefire on Saturday. (Shuaib Masoodi express photo)

The only communication channel that currently exists is between DGMOs, and there are no other communication channels between India and Pakistan.

Sources also stressed that the three vectors of political, military and psychological war were aimed at establishing a new normal business as usual, and there will be costs for cross -border terrorist actions of the Pakistans.

The United States's involvement on the last day, Delhi said, was at the request of Pakistan, and Trump may have knowledge through Pakistan interlocutors, said sources that played the role of Washingons in the brokerage of a truce between the two soldiers.

Delhi is clearly not comfortable with the request for credit in Washingtons because Trump was the first to announce the truce. And his last mediation offer was not well well either. The only problem is to bring Pakistan to leave the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, sources said.

The Sindoor operation, said sources, is not yet completed, which implies operational preparation to meet the challenges of Pakistan. Nor do they want to describe it as a ceasefire, calling it for the stopping of military action and shooting.

Sources have indicated that the ceasefire agreement in February 2021 had been raped by Pakistan in recent months, and they cannot yet return.