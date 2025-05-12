



Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. XI arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

The visit of the state of President Xi Jinping in Russia last week was a declaration of sustainable Sino-Russian friendship rooted in the common historical memory, and the mutual vision of a multipolar world order which, in the context of the tariff war, calls on the countries of the world South, according to experts. During his visit, XI attended the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union, signed a joint declaration on the complete strategic partnership for coordination of the coordination of China-Russia for a new era, and held bilateral meetings on the sidelines with the leaders of several countries. Keith Bennett, co-publisher of the Platform of Friends of Socialist China, said: “Eighty years later, the fact remains that the victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War and the victory of China in the war of resistance against the Japanese peoples is the fundamental basis of an international order based on peace, democracy and the rights of peoples and nations. “Today, the principles that have been established at the cost of so many lives are disputed as never before by acts of unilateralism, aggression, intimidation and hegemonism. At the same time, China and Russia take the lead and, with the combined power of the South, said Bennett. Mustafa Hyder Sayed, executive director of the Pakistani-China Institute, stressed that the historical dimension was at the heart of XI's visit. “The bilateral summit was very significant in the light of historical references to the Second World War. The two countries invoked the story of the defense against external aggression,” said Sayed, adding this accent by the two countries on the need to work in the United Nations framework for the end of international cooperation. Arhama Siddiqa, a researcher at the Islamabad Institute of Strategic Studies, agreed that the Chinese-Russia joint declaration reflects a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening an international order based on UN rules, while promoting economic globalization that is inclusive and beneficial for all nations. “The summit has not simply revised history, it has projected a vision of an alternative global governance model, more and more attractive for many in the world of world, including states navigating post-Gaza realignments in the Middle East,” said Siddiqa. Denis Manturov, the first Russian Deputy Prime Minister, said that the meeting between the leaders was “perfect, constructive and productive” and “our strategic partnership pays good attention to cooperation in many areas of activity”. From an African point of view, XN Iraki, an associate professor in Kenya at the Faculty of Business Sciences and Management of the University of Nairobi, said that the visit had reported that China and Russia are close friends. In the United States, Anthony Moretti, an associate professor of the Department of Communication and Organizational Leadership of Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania, said: “Strong relations between China and Russia are stability in the world that appeals to the United States.” Edith Mitethya in Nairobi, Yifan XU in Washington and Peng Yixuan In Moscow, contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202505/12/WS682131a1a310a04af22bea78.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

