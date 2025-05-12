Polri guarantees the legal process of UTB Student UploDers Prabowo-Jokowi even





The national police said that the legal process of students from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS who were suspects in the indecent payment of Prabowo Subbowo, President of the Republic of Indonesia and Joko Widodo, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, was in accordance with procedures. The judicial process was carried out by the Criminal Law Management (Dittipidsiber) Bareskrim Polri before finally SSS detention on Sunday (11/5/2025). We believe that this process is based on procedural, proportional and professional processes and of course also the legal team still accompanying in this case also to ensure responsibility, said Brigadier General Pol. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, head of the Public Information Office (Karopenmas) of the Police Public Relations Division, was reported to Between, Monday (5/5/2025). Trunoyudo said this case began when a police report numbered LP / B / 159 / III / 2025 / SPKT on March 24, 2025. Then, Dittipidiber began the investigation process on April 7, 2025. In the process, the investigators had examined three witnesses and asked for information from five experts. In addition, investigators also confiscated evidence, both witnesses and suspects, and the evidence had been examined with digital legal medicine. Then, on May 6, 2025, the investigators made efforts to arrest SSS as owner of social media accounts which would have violated the ITE law. For allegations to commit a criminal act of alleged manipulation or creation of information or electronic documents which seem to be authentic data and / or downloads in the form of documents or images which have an accusation against the violation of decency, said Trunoyudo. The SSS suspect began to be detained on May 7, 2025 until his detention was suspended on May 11, 2025. Trunoyudo said that the suspension of detention was given by police investigators Bareskrim Divipidsiber on the basis of the SSS suspect's request through his legal advisor and his parents. In addition, the suspension was also given due to the good faith of the SSS and his family suspect for apologizing for having assigned. The suspension of detention is given to certainly underlie the aspects or approaches to humanity and offer those concerned to continue their conferences, he said. In addition, Trunoyudo said that the SSS suspect had also apologized to Prabowo and Joko Widodo and ITB for his actions. (Ant / Dra / SAF / ISS)

