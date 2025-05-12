The reason why the police suspended the detention of ITB students downloading the same prabowo-jookowi





Tempo.co,, Jakarta -The agency of the national police criminal investigation suspended the detention of students from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the SSS initials on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The suspension of SSS detention was carried out on the basis of the suspect's request, parents, lawyer and ITB campus.

The woman who created and downloaded the same President Prabowo Subbowo Subbowo and former President Joko Widodo had been detained at the Criminal Investigation Center since May 7, 2025. Her detention lasted five days.

“On Sunday, May 11, 2025, the investigators had led to a suspension of the suspect,” said the chief of the public information office of the national police division of the national police brigadier, General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko to the Bareskrim building. According to Trunoyudo, the suspension of SSS detention was made according to requests from various parts. Among them, SSS, parents, legal advice and ITB campus.

Trunoyudo said the suspect was sorry and had good faith not to repeat similar actions. “The suspect and the family also expressed apologies to Mr. Prabowo and Jokowi,” he said. Currently, the suspect has returned to his parents. Truno says SSS is healthy despite his stop.

Head of the Public Information Section of the Division of Public Relations of the National Police headquarters, the main commissioner Erdi A. Chaniago confirmed the news of the detention of women downloads from Prabowo-Jokowi. “Yes, it is true that a woman with the initials SSS was arrested and treated,” he said when he confirmed on Friday, May 9, 2025. “Currently, he is still inquiry.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Communication and Public Relations ITB Neneng Nuraela Arif expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of various parties which had helped the SSS suspension. “SSS students received a suspension of detention by the police, ITB will continue the academic and character promotion process against the persons concerned,” said Nurlalala, Sunday, May 11, 2025.

According to him, ITB undertakes to educate, support and promote the student to be a responsible adult person, to maintain ethics and ethics to express opinions and express it on the basis of national values.

Previously, the family of the student Bandung Institute of Technology (KM ITB) demanded that the Indonesian national police released ITB students with the initials SSS of detention. The president of the ITB kmm, Farell Faiz Firmansyah, said that his party was concerned and rejected the action in detention committed by the police against his colleagues. “Art is the freedom of expression of educated persons who should be protected by law, not even criminalized,” he said during the delivery of an attitude statement before the ITB campus on Saturday afternoon on May 10, 2025.

Hammam Izzuddin and Anwar Siswadi Contribute to the drafting of this article

