



John Fernandez BBC Guernsey Political Reporter Media in Pennsylvania Will Walden, photo from the back, advised former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson The former spin doctor of Boris Johnson encouraged the candidates in the general elections of Guernsey to “be exaggerated” to have a chance to be elected in the United States. Will Walden, who is from Guernsey, told The Your Voice, your voting podcast: “All candidates must think short, net and pithy to get noticed.” The appointment period for candidates to be held in the general elections of Bailiwick to open at 9:00 am BST and ends on May 14 at 4:30 p.m. More than two -thirds of the 38 seated deputies were expected, with at least six of them who stand to stand. 'Know your audience' Mr. Walden, who has worked with the former Prime Minister for more than a decade, said that the podcast as a candidates in place could have an advantage due to already having a public profile. However, he warned: “It is also a problem because people can hate what they have done in the past four years.” Mr. Walden, who worked on Johnson's campaigns to become the mayor of London and the Prime Minister, said: “What makes a good political campaign is no different from Boris to anyone, it is a question of knowing your audience. “It is much more about them than you. “These days, people do not trust politicians, they trust people next door, they trust people like them.” Media in Pennsylvania Mr. Walden urged candidates to have a “saying” message “ The candidates have a limit of 3,000 to spend to campaign in the general elections and they can give part of their allowance to political parties. Walden said it was important to have “a really clear, concise and claiming message”. “What works is things like:” Get Brexit “,” regain control “,” yes we “What doesn't work, Theresa May” Strong and Stable “,” Britain Stronger in Europe “which does not have the same message of affirmation.” “Be authentic” He said that there would be “very few opportunities to stand out” if 75 to 100 planned candidates were to be held in the general elections. “My advice to candidates would still be exaggerated. “If you start a manifesto with I have worked in Guernsey finance all my life, or that my mother has always said that those who do not toast warnsey Duche should not trust, I wonder which of these messages is the most memorable? “The fact is that you have a short window to stand out and inside what you need to be authentic.” The BBC will publish a complete list of candidates in the general elections of Guernsey on the evening of May 14. General elections 2025: Open appointments

