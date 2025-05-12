Donald Trump heads for Saudi Arabia looking at more gulf investment in the United States





Sameer Hashmi

Journalist

Getty images

President Trump, illustrated here in 2019, is expected to meet on Tuesday the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman

With American President Donald Trump, due to the visit to the Gulf States this week, a key goal will be to obtain a new important investment for the American economy.

“President Trump wants the announcement [of more Gulf money for the US]”Explains economist Karen Young, a principal researcher at the Middle East Institute reflection group.

“He wants to have a big poster at a meeting that describes where these investments could go. And a certain estimate of what they will do in the American economy in terms of job creation or its great push, of course, on domestic manufacturing.”

Trump is expected to arrive in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday, May 13, to meet the country's head of the country in the country of the country, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Trump should then attend a summit of Gulf leaders in the city on May 14, before going to Qatar the same day, then finishing his three -day trip to the United Arab Emirates (water) on May 15.

The economic importance of the region for Trump is underlined by the fact that the visit of Saudi Arabia was to be the first trip abroad of its second mandate to the White House. It was before the death of Pope Francis required Trump attending his funeral in Rome to the end of April.

Saudi Arabia was also the first country that Trump visited during its first mandate, against the modern practice of American presidents to start with the United Kingdom, Canada or Mexico.

Getty images

SAUDI Public Investment Fund holds an 8.4% participation in Uber

Securing new investments in the United States of the Gulf States, and in particular their state-supported sovereign funds will help Trump report at home that its “America First” program gives results.

The presidential visit attracts the best leaders of Wall Street and Silicon Valley in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi investment forum on May 13 in Riyadh will feature the CEO of Blackrock, Palant, Citigroup, IBM, Qualcomm, Alphabet and Franklin Templeton.

The push occurs in the middle of the winding winds, because the new import rates of President Trump have considerably disrupted world trade, confidence and the American economy itself. American economic production has dropped in the first three months of this year, its first decrease in three years.

In January, Prince Mohammed said that Saudi Arabia would invest $ 600 billion (450 billion) in the United States in the coming years. However, Trump has already said that he would like it to amount to 1 TN, including purchases from more American military equipment.

According to Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator and author, with close ties to the Saudi government, a certain number of economic agreements will be signed during the trip.

“These transactions will integrate the Saudi and American savings together, coextreprises in the Kingdom, in the United States, the American arms and goods markets,” said Shihabi.

The Sovereign Heritage Fund for Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which controls assets worth 925 billion dollars, already has many investments in the United States. These include Uber, the Electronic Arts games company and the Lucid electric automotive company.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates have already undertaken to invest 1.4 TN $ in the United States over the next 10 years, in sectors such as AI, semiconductors, energy and manufacturing. This was announced by the White House in March after the national security advisor of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met President Trump in Washington.

However, Ms. Young of the Middle East Institute says that the extent of these investments is not realistic in the short term. Rather, she says that these are long -term strategic movements and that the figures must be taken “with a little grain of salt”.

Regarding specific agreements that could be announced during Trump's visit, it is largely reported that Saudi Arabia will agree to buy more than $ 100 billion in American weapons and other military items.

These include missiles, radar systems and transport aircraft.

The United States was a long-standing weapons supplier of Saudi Arabia, but in 2021, the administration of the Biden era stopped selling offensive weapons from Riyadh, invoking concerns concerning the role of the country in the war in neighboring Yemen.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in 2018 was also widely reported as a factor. An American report indicates that Prince Mohammed had approved the murder.

Biden's White House resumed the sale of these weapons last year. Although he quoted that the Saudis had ceased to bomb Yemen, some commentators said that the United States was looking for Saudi assistance to help end the conflict in Gaza and help its future reconstruction.

Getty images

Saudi Arabia invests in construction and infrastructure as it tries to keep its oil from the oil

Mr. Shihabi said that Saudi Arabia will seek insurance from the White House that the United States will implement a “more effective supply system”, allowing the Gulf State to access the ammunition and military equipment much more quickly and easily.

“The Trump administration is launching procedures to facilitate these agreements. It is therefore expected that this process improves immediately,” he adds.

Artificial intelligence is the other subject that will dominate the agenda during Mr. Trump's visit. Discussions should focus on the largest gulf investment attraction in American technological companies and to stimulate the region's access to advanced American semiconductors.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have invested billions of dollars in the technology and AI sectors trying to diversify their economies far from oil.

The Emiratis are in particular eager to establish themselves as a center of global AI.

Last week, the Trump administration abandoned the regulations of the Biden era fleas which imposed restrictions on exports of advanced American fleas on more than 120 countries, including the Gulf States.

The White House should write new rules that would potentially imply direct negotiations with countries such as water.

“For water, it's absolutely essential,” explains Ms. Young. “They aggressively strengthen their AI capacity. So, so that they have access to American technology is imperative to be the best.”

Although a lot of attention is on Trump who courts the Gulf capital for the United States, Saudi Arabia is also focusing on American investments in its ambitious Vision 2030 program.

Directed by giant construction projects, such as the construction of a linear city called The Line, Vision 2030 is at the heart of the continuous efforts of the Saudi government to diversify the economy of the country far from oil.

This also involves paying resources in entertainment, tourism, mining and sports.

However, direct foreign investment in Saudi Arabia decreased for a third consecutive year in 2024, reflecting persistent challenges to attract capital abroad.

The drop in world oil prices since the beginning of the year has still set the finances of Riyadh, increasing pressure to increase debt or reduce spending to maintain its development objectives.

Oil prices have dropped to a four -year hollow in the midst of increasing concerns that a trade war could mitigate global economic growth.

The decline was further fed by the group of oil producing nations, OPEC +, announcing plans to increase production.

Saudi Arabia is part of this group, and some commentators said that the increase was partly a desire to please Trump, who called for a drop in oil prices.

Other analysts said the reason was that OPEC + remains confident that the world economy increases.

The US-SAUDI Business Council is an organization that aims to stimulate trade links between the two countries.

It is hoped that Trump's visit will push American companies to explore more opportunities in Saudi Arabia, especially in sectors such as AI, health care and education.

“The Saudi government is strongly seeking to invest in these sectors. There is a very large appetite for Saudi companies to collaborate with American companies,” said Hutham Al Jalal, who heads the Riyadh office for the organization, told the BBC.

Saudi officials would be convinced that certain transactions in these sectors will be obtained during Trump's visit.

For Saudi Arabia, Trump's visit aims to strengthen links with their oldest Western ally – a relationship that has been tense during the Biden years. For President Trump, it is a question of landing investment agreements which can be formulated as a victory for his economic agenda.

“President Trump is looking for a title of big investments in America, and he will get this for this trip,” added Mr. Shihabi.

Learn more about global trade stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/crk2me7vjxxo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos