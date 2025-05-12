



Donald Trump flew to another ethical mine field after indicating that he was preparing to accept a Luxury Boeing jet from the Royal Qatari family for use as Force One, despite strict rules on American presidential gifts.

The Flying Palace might be the most expensive gift ever received by the US government, ABC News reported.

Laura Loomer, an extreme right ally of Trump, said that the acceptance of an Qatar plane would be a task on the administration, adding that Qatar funds the same Iranian attorney in Hamas and Hezbollah who murdered American soldiers.

The National Democratic Committee said this decision was proof of Trump using the White House for personal financial purposes, while Democratic legislators criticized the plan as illegal and corruption in sight.

Here are the key stories of today at a glance:

Trump indicates that he is ready to accept the palace in the sky

The American president has not been satisfied for a long time of the Air Force One jets and would have done a tour of the joint jet in February when he was parked at Palm Beach International Airport.

A spokesman for Qatari he was inaccurate to say that the plane would be given during the next visit of President Trump, but on Sunday evening, Trump seemed to confirm the proposal in an article on social networks.

According to ABCS sources, Trumps prosecutor general, Pam Bondi, and his best lawyer for the White House, David Warrington, have preventatively concluded that he is legally allowed Trump to accept the luxury gift, then transfer him to his presidential library.

Read the full story

The White House claims that the Chinese trade agreement concluded

The White House announced that a trade agreement with China was concluded after two days of talks in Geneva, while Beijing praised important first steps.

The announcement of Sunday came after the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told journalists that there had been substantial progress in talks between his team and that of the Chinese vice-president, Il Lifeng, in Geneva, on the commerce warfare between the two biggest economies in the world triggered by Donald Trumps 145%.

At a press conference later on Sunday, the best Chinese trade official called The Talks Candida and said substantial progress had been made to achieve significant consensus, according to Chinas’s state media. The two parties will publish a joint press release agreed on Mondays on Monday, the vice-president said.

Read the full story

Hamas says it will come out the last American hostage living in Gaza

Hamas announced on Sunday that it will release the last American hostage living in Gaza, Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier who was kidnapped on October 7, 2023.

Trump confirmed the news in an article on social networks, writing that Alexander, 21, returns home in his family, while thanking the mediators of Qatar and Egypt.

The release of Alexanders is expected to take place on Tuesday, reports Reuters, citing a familiar source with the issue. Trump begins a trip to the Middle East on the same day, although there is not yet a stop in Israel on his schedule. The president should visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Read the full story

White South Africans leave for us after being offered the status of refugee

A group of 49 white South Africans left its homeland on Sunday for the United States on a private charter plane having been offered to the refugee status by the Trump administration as part of a new program announced in February.

They are the first Afrikaners a group of white minorities in South Africa to move after Trump published a decree in February, accusing the government of racial discrimination led by the blacks of South Africa. The South African government said it was completely false that Afrikaners were persecuted.

The Trump administration has accelerated their requests while ordering other refugee programs, stopping the arrivals of Afghanistan, Iraq, most of sub -Saharan Africa and other countries in a decision -made decision.

Read the full story

Trump health cuts create a real danger around disease epidemics, warns workers

Mass layoffs and billions of dollars in the Ministry of Health and Social Services (HHS) have emptied Key Pension Programs for Children's Pension Services to the treatment of HIV abroad and created a real danger that disease epidemics are missed, according to former workers.

HHS workers, now led by Robert F Kennedy Jr, and in public health have warned in interviews that chaotic, imperfect and radical reductions would have negative effects and beyond.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

The American transport secretary, Sean Duffy, plans to reduce the number of flights inside and outside the Newark Liberty International Airport for several weeks, as a establishment one of the busiest airports busy with radar breakdowns, many flight delays and cancellations due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

A group of Quakers was walking over 300 miles from New York to Washington DC to demonstrate against the repression of Trump's administrations against immigrants. The organizers of the march say that their protest seeks to be solidarity with migrants and other groups that are targeted by Trump.

Trump said on Sunday that he would sign a decree to reduce prices of prescription at the level paid by other high -income countries, an amount he has put from 30% to 80% less. The White House did not immediately offer more details on the operation of the plan.

Catch up? Here is what happened on May 10, 2025.

