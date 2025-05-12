Politics
Like the strain of relations with the United States Egypt, China expands influence in Cairo
While Egypt continues to maintain its long-standing military partnership with the United States, a series of recent developments ranging from defense cooperation to infrastructure investment indicates a commitment to deepening with the People's Republic of China. In a context of global competition between Washington and Beijing, Cairo is increasingly positioning itself to diversify its strategic relationships.
The Egyptians estimated that their great ally of power, the United States, becomes very embarrassing for them, said Walid Kazziha, a former professor at the American University of Cairo. They start to turn their attention to other players, mainly China.
Tensions in the American-Egypt relationship are not new. However, the recent American political decisions, such as proposals from the Trump administration which seemed to marginalize the traditional diplomatic role of Egyptians in Gazahave, contributed to a perception of the diminished strategic alignment.
On the other hand, Beijing has gradually widened its influence thanks to economic investment and soft power diplomacy. The role of China in the construction of the new administrative capital of Egyptists, located east of Cairo, is a leading example. The project, one of the most ambitious urban developments in the region, has received Chinese financial and technical support.
In the case of the new capital, China is not only Lendingit Invested, explained Alicia Garca-Herrero, principal researcher at Bruegel. It is very different from the usual motif of Chinas, and he tells you that Egypt is considered more than a simple belt and stopping the road.
Garca-Herrero also stressed that this relationship is not just a recent phenomenon. Egypt, not as much as Pakistan, but always has a long-term relationship with China, which dates back to the Suez Canal crisis, where Egypt was supported by China, she noted. He also explains why China has invested so strongly in infrastructure around Suez.
Chinese engagement in Egypt has historically focused on infrastructure and trade. However, there are emerging indicators of narrower security cooperation. Although officially not confirmed, the reports of Israeli and regional observers suggest that Egyptian pilots have trained on Chinese planes, and Chinese defense technologies are increasingly visible in discussions on Egyptian purchases.
There was an observation of Egyptian pilots flying Chinese fighter planes, said Kazziha. This is something that caught the attention of the Israelis. They monitor these things very closely.
According to the two analysts, the growing appeal of China lies in its relatively unconditional approach to military sales, contrasting with the restrictions generally attached to Western weapons transfers.
The West was stingy to give the Egyptians the type of military equipment they need, said Kazziha. Now the Chinese will flood the market with more relaxed terms.
Although China is currently maintaining any permanent military presence confirmed in Egypt, analysts suggest that its economic and logistical entrenchment, in particular in the economic zone of the Suez Canal, could lay the foundations for more formal security cooperation in the future.
There are no permanent troops yet, said Garca-Herrero. But Egypt could very well be the next one. The free trade area around Suez is already a site of strategic interest. This type of economic presence first of all, a security -related late, a model that we have seen before.
When I say it is present, it is like the double technology of arms sales, not the troops, she said. It is not a declared military base. This is different from places like Cambodia or Djibouti, where we have confirmation.
This model aligns with the wider regional posture of Chinas, emphasizing long -term commitment, neutrality in local conflicts and strategic patience. This approach has won Beijing's credibility in diplomatic arenas where Washington has struggled to gain confidence.
For example, earlier this year, the role of Chinese in mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran stressed its growing influence as a neutral broker. Analysts suggest that such interventions strengthen Beijing status as a credible actor in a region often shaped by rivalries with high issues.
The Chinese played a major role in the rally of the Saudis and the Iranians, said Kazziha. The United States cannot play this role because of its aggressive position towards Iran. Thus, Beijing is clearly respected in this sense.
Despite the strengthening of links, economic asymmetry remains a challenge. Exports from Egyptians to China remain modest compared to the sharp increase in Chinese imports, creating a persistent commercial imbalance.
Egyptian exports to China are less than $ 2 billion, while Chinese exports to Egypt only increased, said Garca-Herrero. The trade deficit exceeds $ 10 billion, which represents a substantial burden for Egypt.
However, the growing presence of China is visible throughout Egyptian society, the influx of electric vehicles and electronics to the transformation of urban landscapes through Chinese construction infrastructure.
Two years ago, I would have said that the Chinese had no chance, noted Kazziha. But now everyone goes from their experiences and Volvos to MGS and Byds. The Chinese automotive market has overwhelmed Egypt.
The implications of this reorientation extend beyond bilateral relations. For decades, Egypt was the cornerstone of the American strategy in the Middle East. A closer alignment with Chinaeven so partial could considerably reshape the regional dynamics, in particular with regard to the Gulf States and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
If Egypt changes, the Middle East as a whole will feel the impact, warned Kazziha. The Syrians, the Iraqis, the Palestinians are not satisfied with the management of the Gulf. They would back to Egypt again. And this comes the possibility of an Israeli Arab confrontation renewed on a larger scale.
For the moment, Egypt continues to maintain links with Washington and Beijing. However, analysts note that the balance bows more and more to the latter, as Chinese engagement becomes more sophisticated and multidimensional.
They establish solid relations in the region, concluded Kazziha. They are not in a hurry. They don't wait for their time with bombs, but with offers.
-
The story is written by Giorgia Valente and reprinted with the permission of The multimedia line.
