Of course, this was not the case. It was the best brass of a Labor government, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is lyrical.

Ms. Reeves proclaimed: our historic trade agreement with India will unlock growth in all corners of the country – advanced manufacturing in the northeast [of England] to the whiskey distilleries in Scotland.

This government first puts national interests and more money in people's pockets.

It was much more obvious that Sir Keir priority at the national interest while he was rustling loudly and vehemently against Brexit at the end of 2019.

He has since adopted the key elements of Brexit of the hard conservative: loss of free movement of people between the United Kingdom and the European economic domain and the end of trade without friction between the United Kingdom and its largest trading partner.

And Brexit is very relevant in the context of the trade agreement in India.

The natural thing to do when evaluating the benefits provided by the British government of the agreement is to compare them with what was lost following Brexit.

The British government estimates that the annual gross domestic product by 2040 will be 0.1% higher than it would have been without the commercial agreement of India.

The president of budget budget liability, Richard Hughes, said Brexits Effect in the spring of 2023: we think that in the long term, this reduces our overall production by around 4% compared to if we had stayed in the EU.

To avoid doubt, 0.1% is one more and more than 4%.

The efforts of Labor governments on the commercial agreement in India reminded the Boris Johnson era so much.

Sir Keir said on Tuesday: we are now in a new era for trade and the economy. This means going further and faster to strengthen the UKS economy, putting more money in the pockets of the working peoples.

Thanks to this stable and pragmatic leadership of governments, the United Kingdom has become an attractive place to do business. Today, we have concluded a historic agreement with India – one of the fastest economies in the world, which will increase the economy and deliver the British and business.

It was a little above.

A historic agreement, but it increases annual GDP in the United Kingdom by only 0.1% by 2040. So may not be this Sir Keir monument?

And it didn't stop there.

The Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, said: “This agreement is excellent news for the Scotland brand, our goods, our companies and our services having access to what should be the third world economy by 2027.

This is particularly exciting for our world -renowned whiskey industry with reduced prices on scotch exports. From the production of food, drinks and textiles to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and financial services, Scotland has so much to offer to India and the British government is determined to make the most of these opportunities.

The Secretary of State for Affairs and Trade Jonathan Reynolds said: The number one mission of British governments increases the British and Scottish economy – part of our change plan so that we can put more money in the pockets of peoples.

Concluding a new trade agreement with the economy that knows the fastest growth in the world, we unlock growth and deliver each year to the economy and wages of Scotland.

We therefore have this pragmatic word of Sir Keir and Mr. Reynolds.

A pragmatic approach, however, would surely imply that the government of labor moved to restore trade without friction with the largest trading partner in the UKS.

It would be after all a much more productive effort than trying to conclude trade agreements with distant countries.

The conservatives have exercised a lot of energy to accept and sing free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand offering only tiny net advantages in the United Kingdom compared to what was lost with Brexit.

And now we have the workforce under the agreement in India.

Pragmatic, with regard to the approach of work, seems to be much more to do with politics.

It has been clear for a long time now, long before the elections of July 4 of last year, that Sir Keir is content to adopt the two key elements of the Brexit hard of the Conservatives in order to try to keep the side of these voters of the Red Wall in the north of England who love Brexit and swept Mr. Johnson in power in the December 2019 elections.

If there was in fact a pragmatic approach on the economic front, Sir Keir drew all stops to put the United Kingdom back on the European single market as soon as possible.

The success in such a business would give a huge boost to the British economy, the figures speaking of themselves, rather than a small advantage of 0.1% that the work seems to have decided to sell to the public by shouting at a maximum volume.