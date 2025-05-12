Trump says he will order that the United States only pays the price that other nations make for certain drugs





President Trump says he will sign a decree on Monday that if he was implemented, he could reduce the costs of certain drugs. It is an attempt to relaunch a program that he tried and failed to implement during his first mandate.

The order that Mr. Trump is promising will lead the United States Ministry of Health and Social Services to link what Medicare pays for drugs administered in a doctor at the lowest price paid by other countries.

“I will institute the most favored nation policy by which the United States will pay the same price as the nation that pays the lowest price in the world,” said the president on his social media site on Sunday, committing to sign the order Monday morning in the White House.

“Our country will finally be treated fairly, and the costs of citizens' health care will be reduced by the figures never thought before,” added Trump.

Last week, the president teased a “very large announcement” in the oval office, and confirmed sources at CBS News on Friday that it would be the alleged that the “most favored country” plans to reduce the prices of medication medication.

Mr. Trump’s health and social services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also alluded to politics on Tuesday, showing higher prices in Europe for diabetes drugs.

“Right now, the big obstacle is really the price,” Kennedy said in an interview with Newsmax. “And we negotiate this with pharmaceutical companies and see if we can at least launch pilot programs, or if we can get the price low enough, we can make it available at the cost of the government for everyone.”

“If we did so that Medicaid, Medicare paid for this and that private insurance companies had to pay for this, we would double the cost of health insurance to most employers in this country. And that would be really destructive,” Kennedy said.

The proposal would probably only have an impact on certain drugs covered by health insurance and given in an office – think of the infusions that treat cancer and other injectables. Trump boasted that the plan would allow the government to “billions of dollars”, but the real figure is not clear.

Medicare provides health insurance to around 70 million older Americans. Complaints concerning the prices of American drugs being notoriously high, even compared to other large rich countries, have long attracted the anger of the legislators of the two parties, but a lasting solution has never authorized the congress.

Under the planned order, the federal government would link what it pays for pharmaceutical companies for these drugs at the price paid by a group of other economically advanced countries.

The proposal will probably be faced with fierce opposition from the pharmaceutical industry.

It was a rule that Mr. Trump tried to adopt during his first mandate, but could never pass. He signed a similar decree in the last weeks of his presidency, but an order of the court then blocked the rule to enter into force by quoting the procedural issues during the regulations, and under the Biden administration then refused to continue it.

The pharmaceutical industry argued that Mr. Trump's attempt in 2020 would give foreign governments the “above” to decide the value of drugs in the United States. The industry has long argued that forcing the drop in prices will harm profits and will ultimately affect innovation and its efforts to develop new drugs.

The judicial orders sought by the pharmaceutical industry and others have blocked the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, to implement the proposal for Mr. Trump's first mandate, saying that the government had not followed the appropriate regulatory stages to create and implement the policy.

The Biden administration abandoned the proposal in 2022, blaming the judicial orders blocking the model and the concerns raised by the stakeholders, including the fears that he can cut certain beneficiaries of the health insurance of drugs and deformation suppliers.

Only drugs on Medicare share B – Insurance for visits to the doctor's office – are likely to be covered by the plan. Medicare beneficiaries are responsible for recovering some of the costs to obtain these drugs during visits to the doctor and traditional medication registrants, there is no annual ceiling on what they pay.

A report from the Trump administration during its first mandate revealed that the United States spends twice as much as some other countries to cover these drugs. Medicare -shaped B -share medicine expenditure exceeded $ 33 billion in 2021.

More common prescription drugs filled in a pharmacy would probably not be covered by the new order.

Trump entered his first mandate, which accused pharmaceutical companies to “get out of murder” and complain that other countries whose governments have set medication prices benefit from the Americans.

On Sunday, the president again targeted industry, by writing that “pharmaceutical / pharmaceutical companies would say, for years, that these are research and development costs, and that all these costs were and would, without any reason, carried by the '' rejections of America, alone.”

Referring to the powerful lobbying efforts of pharmaceutical companies, he said that campaign contributions “can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party”.

“We are going to do the right thing,” he wrote.

Alexander Tin and Jennifer Jacobs contributed to this report.

