This week, President Donald Trump will go to the Middle East for the first foreign trip to his second term. While he is there, he will be made a new conflict of interest by accepting a luxury Boeing 747-8 Jumbo as a gift from the Royal Qatari family.

Trump will use the plane as a new Air Force One until the end of his mandate, how the property of the plane will be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation, according to ABC, which first reported the news, citing sources familiar with the proposed arrangement. ABC reports that the Planethich donation would be so opulent that he is known as the “The Flying Palace” announced this week when Trump goes to Qatar.

According to ABC, the White House and the Ministry of Justice have concluded that the donation does not constitute corruption because it is “not conditioned on any official act”. The US Air Force will modify the 13 -year -old plane to meet the standards of an airplane used to carry the president, and the Attorney General Pam Bondi and the best lawyer for the White House David Warrington would have believed that the transfer of the plane to the Trump Library Foundation before the end of his mandate will be legally sounded.

The approximate value of the plane is around $ 400 million, aviation experts took place before the air force upgrades. (And we know that Trump loves his goldening in gold.)

Trump has been obsessed for a long time by upgrading the presidential plane. During its first mandate, the White House awarded Boeing a contract of $ 3.9 billion to build new presidential planes. The works were to be completed by the end of last year and have been delayed several times; Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had ordered another company, L3harris, to revise the Qatari plane to be ready to be used by this fall.

Obviously, despite the appearance of the administration of the administration according to which they do not fall under the directives of laws or ethics, the questions abound on the ethics of the gift of the new plan and what the Qataris will expect in return. The clause of emoluments of the Constitution, for example, prohibits anyone from judging elected to accept gifts “of any king, prince or foreign state”. Several Democrats, including those of the Judicial Committee of the Chamber, representing Jason Crow (D-Colo.), And representative Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) Stressed this rule as proof that the acceptance of the gift would be illegal. Kathleen Clark, professor of law at the Washington University School of Law, told the Associated Press that the news is “scandalous”, adding that the gift is “the logical, inevitable and unhappy consequence of the Congress and the Supreme Court refusing to apply” the Emoluments clause.

But as we know now, the possibility of rape the laws does not seem to dissuade the president who was found guilty of 34 crime charges in the Hush-Money case in which he covered payments in Stormy Danielsfrom by doing whatever he wants.

In fact, Trump explicitly folded the law to his will. In February, the administration announced that it would not apply one of the strongest anti-corruption and corruption laws. Foreign corruption practices acts for at least the next six months, as my colleague Russ Choma reported at the time. A legal expert told Choma that the break of the law, which prohibits American companies from paying bribes to do business in foreign countries, would make the reduction of foreign officials who try to extort them more difficult. It's a great time to be a corrupt official in Russia or Asia, Jessica Tillipman, the dean of the Government Purchasing Act at George Washington University, told Choma.

After his re -election, Trump flouted a law which he signed in 2020 demanding that elected presidents demand the ethical requirements for their transition members; When he finally shared the plan far beyond the deadline, he contained no details on how Trump himself would respect the code. Since then, high-level administration officials have not deposited documents showing that they were sold by Trump Media & Technology Group, the company which has its social platform Truth, that several officials have owned actions or were on the board of directors of, as my colleague Anna Merlan wrote last month.

And as my colleague Mike Mechanic underlined at the time of the inauguration of Trump, several of the other Trump companies also presented major conflicts of interest, and potential national security risks, in particular: the Manhattan tower of Trump, which would have rented luxury condos to foreign governments; its other properties, which have hosted Golf events supported by Saudi; International developments from Trump to Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates; And the pieces even $ Trump and Melania. We also do not know who financed Trump's transition, which his team refused to disclose after refusing to sign agreements with the General Services Administration which would oblige disclosure, as the previous presidents have done. And to top it all, just a few weeks ago, the Trump organization concluded an agreement of $ 5.5 billion to build an international golf club in Qatar.

The White House spokesperson did not immediately answer questions from Mother Jones.

Last year, in a dissent as to the question of whether Trump should have immunity against criminal proceedings for “official” acts that the president of the US Supreme Court Sonia Sotomayor wrote: “In each use of official power, the president is now a king above the law.” Coupled with imprisonment by the administration of its political adversaries and the Bafou of the Constitution, the news of the gift seems to make this characterization exact. The real threat to our democratic institutions and our national interests is therefore not the clause of the Emolments of foreign kings, but that seated in the White House.

