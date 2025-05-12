Short China Lula and Latin America after prevailing on pricing shocks





President Trump wants the countries of Latin America to approach the orbit of washes, echo Monroe doctrine when the United States has claimed the Western hemisphere as a domain. This week, Chinese chief Xi Jinping welcomes President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva from Brazil and other main officials from Latin America and the Caribbean in Beijing to emphasize that China intends to keep a closure in this region. Many Latin American governments also want to keep Beijing, mainly as an economic partner, but for some also as a counterweight to American power, experts said. What the inhabitants of Latin America and the Caribbean are looking for is independence and self-determination, and not the so-called new Monroe doctrine, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Miao Deyu, to journalists in Beijing, on Sunday, on Sunday, journalists in Beijing, on Sunday. According to peoples dailyOcking his head to President James Monroes 1823 declarationwarning European powers not to intervene in the Americas. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said it The Trump administration will first put our region, the Americas, and Mr. Rubios abroad, the secretary was in Panama, Guatemala and other countries in the region. But Mr. Trumps scanning prices and threats to take control of the Panama Canal disturbed leaders in Latin America, especially in the already suspicious countries of Washington.

Even if Mr. Trump is not distinguished by his name in official declarations of Mr. Xis's meetings with Mr. Lula, and perhaps other Latin American officials, the involvement will be clear. Lula considers China as a partner in the rebalancing of world power, not just a trading partner but a geopolitical counterweight to American hegemony, said Matias spectatorProfessor of policy and international relations at Fundao Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian university. Lulas' strategy is clear: diversifying Brazil alliances, reducing dependence on Washington and asserting Brazil as a mover and shaker in an increasingly multipolar world. However, behind closed doors, Chinese talks with Mr. Lula and other Latin and Caribbean leaders are unlikely to be roughly mutual admiration. Mr. Lula is the most important of the leaders who meet in Beijing for A meeting on Tuesday Between Chinese officials and ministers of the Latin American and Caribbean Community of the States, or Ceac, a group that does not include the United States or Canada. The president of Colombias, Gustavo Petro, a former left rebel, will also attend Chinese the media reported. But it was not clear to whom others presented, and such meetings with China are generally seated by foreign ministers and other representatives of the government.

Over the past two decades, China has become a prodigious buyer of minerals and other resources from Brazil, Peru, Chile and other Latin American customers. Chinese products, including cars and household appliances, have completed markets in the region, and Chinese investments have financed bridges, dams and ports. Brazil and other major exporters of basic products were in part hoping to repeat what happened in Mr. Trumps in the first quarter, when China bought more soybeans, iron ore and other Latin America products in the face of American prices.

Last year, the trade in goods between China and Latin America reached nearly $ 519 billionAbout the double of value a decade agoAccording to Chinese customs statistics Mr. Lula has, for all his conviviality in Beijing, Increase in prices On iron, steel and fiber optic cables, products that come mainly from China. The countries of Latin America are extremely concerned that Chinese exporters are excluded from the American market will divert cheap products, local swamp manufacturers, said Ryan BergThe director of the Americas program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. These are countries that already have a history of protectionism and wish to protect local jobs and local industries, said Berg in an interview. Even if many countries like Brazil have good relations with China, they have nevertheless moved almost in parallel with the United States to protect certain industries for fear of being able to become spills for, let's say, in Chinese steel and aluminum. Mexico, the second largest Latin American economy after Brazil has so far adopted a more cautious approach to court China, reflecting its much larger commercial ties with the United States, said Enrique Dussel Petersprofessor of economics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Indeed, the diplomatic prudence of Mexico denies a commercial relationship in which China makes huge breakthroughs. Largely powered by an increase in Chinese cars on Mexico roads, Mexico now represents around 2.4% of total China exports. That the place Mexico before Brazilwhich has a larger population and only absorb 1.7% of Chinese exports because the most important export market in Latin America.

The Mexican elites and the government are torn into this new triangular relationship with the United States and China, said Professor Dussel Peters, the author of Latin America, China and high power competition. However, this will not be enough for Mexico, given the massive presence of China in Mexico. Mr. XI seemed optimistic that he can keep Mr. Lula and many other great Latin American leaders, partly by clear persistence, and partly by iron ore orders, soybeans and other products. Mr. Lula also expressed the hope that China can help Brazil to make earnings in new technologies, especially space and green energy. When Mr. Xi went to Brazil for a summit of G20 leaders in November, he added A state visit there. This year, he can do the same when he should visit Rio de Janeiro for A summit in July of the Brics group of developing countries founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China. Mr. Bidens only visits to Brazil as president of the G20 summit only came after losing the presidential election.

The fact that we are much closer, but we have had high -level visits with less frequency than Xi is an obstacle to regional prioritization and a bad sign from a strategic point of view. Mr. Berg said. I think that will change a lot with Rubio, he said, noting that Mr. Rubio is a common-law spanish paradise familiar with the region. Closer, China can focus on more soybean controls and other Brazilian goods. There is anxiety about China eliminating Brazilian manufacturers, but the broader reality is clear, said Professor Spektor, the Brazilian academic. Chinas' demand underlies the economic stability of Brazil. Simon Romero In Mexico City, contributed the reports.

