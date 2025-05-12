Operation Sindoor, India Pakistani tensions: High-Devel Meeting at the PM Narendra Modi residence, CDS, 3 department heads present: Top 10





New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a high-level meeting with the best government officials, notably the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Defense Chief of Defense, General Anil Chauhan and the three heads of service. Here are the 10 best points in this big story: The Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan and the three heads of service – General Upendra Dwivedi, Adine Dineh K Tripathi and the marshal of the chief of the air Amar Preet Singh – are at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Moda to attend the key meeting. The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, the Director of the Intelligence Office (IB), Tapan Deka, and the chief of research and analysis (R & AW), Ravi Sinha, also attended the meeting. The high-level meeting comes two days after India and Pakistan accepted a ceasefire after days of fighting following a fatal terrorist attack at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire. The heads of military operations in India and Pakistan should also meet on Monday to discuss the next steps to defuse tensions. The tensions between India and Pakistan skyrocketed after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam left 26 dead on April 22. After finding cross -border links with the attack, India has launched strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) on May 7. More than 100 terrorists, including “high -level targets”, were killed in the strikes, which were appointed Operation Sindoor. In retaliation, the Pakistani army has launched drones and missiles in the western regions of India, which were successfully intercepted by the Indian armed forces. India and Pakistan then reached an understanding on Saturday afternoon to interrupt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. The announcement occurred shortly after US President Donald Trump, in a surprise position on social networks, said the talks between the two parties were “publicized” by the United States. The authorities have now decided to reopen 32 airports that were closed for civil flight operations after last week's armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

