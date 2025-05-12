Baroness Minette Batters, former president of the NFU, spoke to the delegates during a conference wrapped in the South West Chicken association of its tumultuous period leading the NFU.

Working with four prime ministers in six years and three of them in just a year – would be difficult for anyone who directs a body in the industry, but the Minette strikers seemed to take it in its stride.

But speaking at the SWCA conference on May 29 in Exeter, Batteurs told delegates that the political and international drama of recent years has made the campaign for British agriculture incredibly difficult.

It was, she said, so painfully difficult to move the dial.

Little in the industry would doubt its effectiveness or its impact from 2018 to 2024, but now strikes a peer of crossed bench in the Chamber of Lords which was responsible for directing the profitability of Steve Reeds believes that his work is far from finished.

Although Brexit is finished, we are still halfway through the transition, with many loose ends, including a trade agreement especially with the United States, not yet linked.

Profitability examination

The examination of the agricultural profitability that she leads will allow her to speak to all the ministries, which she is particularly eager to do as in the NFU that she only dealt with.

The strikers' message was that, even if there was a lot of trouble with the way the food industry took a large part of the risk for producers, for example, it wanted to communicate all the positive things that food and agriculture could bring.

I can go and have a huge moaning festival and they will close the door and say thank God. Instead, she said, I really hope that we can project the value we can create for GDP in 10 years.

It urged the industry to contribute when the call for evidence is issued later this year. When I have a call to evidence, he will go throughout the sector, and it is your chance to describe blockages and solutions. Nourish.

A sadness of the political and international drama of recent years, known as strikers, is that the excitement of being involved in food production is lost.

What the poultry sector has done on a global scale is massively exciting. Do not lose sight of opportunities.

Although many are uncertain, she thinks that the future is good for British poultry. However, she thinks that in poultry, she must prosper, planning must be facilitated and that food security must be taken into account in parallel with environmental considerations.

Planning

When natural England examines anything, whether the triple irrigation in Norfolk or the storage of suspension, the only question they have to ask is to have an impact on the environment, but they do not have to wonder if these are strawberries, if it is poultry, if they are dairy products, that it is taxable.

Strikers have pointed out that the production of our food has an impact. Of course, this is the case. We can be zero. We can not produce anything, not to issue anything, work done! But we simply export our environmental conscience abroad. But we must produce more. This is the key point.

She said: Ideally, natural England would also have the food measures so that they can look at it through the two objectives.

We cannot afford food production, she said. We need more poultry production. It is an area of ​​growth. We must not depend on the import of eggs. We can produce enough here. We have all very committed retail businesses. And then in the chicken sector of flesh, there is a huge opportunity to produce poultry. But we need larger hangars. We cannot continue with what we have.

He has the impression that the planning system currently makes it as difficult as possible.

Hooks

Addressing a crowded room of the delegates, made up of chicken producers from all over the southwest, strikers spoke to all the challenges of her mandate at the NFU and to all the politicians with whom she had worked.

When she took up her duties, Batters said she had quickly realized that it was not a normal moment for the country or even the world. We realized that we were going to have a lot of hooks, she said.

Theresa May was the first Prime Minister with whom she worked. His big idea was to have a green Brexit. Their first meeting took place in 2018, while May was trying to determine how to deliver on the result of the referendum and minimize economic benefits.

May told the strikers that she had no idea that the SPS rules were so complicated. It was during this meeting that the strikers realized that the United Kingdom had left the EU without understanding the implications, even among the highest government.

May beaten the so-called Checkers' agreement, supported by Michael Gove who was then Secretary of State for Defra, which included arrangements for an SPS agreement, but May could not obtain the agreement through the House of Commons, and she went, and came Boris Johnson as PM at the end of 2019, promising to do Brexit.

Covid

2020 was the most extraordinary year, Bathers said. She went to Washington in January 2020, with Gail Soutar, the NFU International Commerce in chief. The trip was to speak to USDA officials and explain why the United Kingdom was opposed to importing it from the chicken washed with chlorine and beef treated with hormones in a commercial agreement. Obtaining an agreement was a key priority for the new Johnson government.

We told them that we know that it is sure, but these are values. The USDA team asked if leaving the EU would mean a more liberal approach. We told them that our ambition was to raise standards above the EU, and they were dismayed.

The meeting was not a success, but in addition to that, the strikers were disconcerted by the empty airport. It is this Chinese flu, said the taxi driver. Heathrow was still raised, explains the strikers, but the rest of the world closed.

Food security

Strikers are thinking about the way in which at the height of the cocovated panic, when the children were out of school and the shelves of the supermarkets were stripped, she received an SMS from a government minister, whom she refuses to name, who told her that we will give you as much money as you need as long as we do not lack food.

This prioritization of food security has not lasted. Thinking has evolved. Just like Boris Johnson.

The strikers then had the pleasure of working with Liz Truss, whose court mandate as Prime Minister was in the fall of 2022. It was 49 days, “said drums.

Before it was elected by members of the Conservative Party, the NFU held Hustings with both Truss and its competitor Rishi Sunak. Truss, confident of his victory, did not engage in the process and made no promise. Sunak, however, made a series of wages promises, including the protection of British agriculture in all commercial offers and undertakes to organize a food security summit.

When Truss was ousted and Sunak became the third Prime Minister that year, strikers jumped on promises and kept it, guaranteeing the top of food security at number 10 in the spring of 2023.

She says that it was the promises that the NFU extracted during the husttings that led Sunak to move away from an improved agreement with Canada that year, due to the inclusion of the beef treated with hormones.

What now?

Now in the room of Lords, it's more difficult than ever to change things, she said. In the lord's room, you don't move the dial at all. You can slow things down or sometimes stop them.

Problems remain in British commercial relations with Europe. There is still no commercial agreement with the United States. Bathers mentions that she recently sent a message to Keir Starmer, the pressing to keep agriculture out of any agreement.

How will it be resolved? Batters thinks that in the end, the United Kingdom will return to a closer relationship with the EU. Her instinct, she says, is that Trump will make chlorinated chicken and beef treated with hormones a key condition for any agreement in principle, and the United Kingdom will eventually move away. A closer relationship with Europe will then be the natural direction of the trip.