The reason why Habiburokhman wants to be the guarantor of a student manufacturer even Jokowi and Prabowo





DPR Commission III President Habiburokhman. Photo: metrotvnews.com/fachri Audhia Hafiez.

JAKARTA: President of the House of Representatives Commission III Habiburokhman volunteered as guarantor of the suspension of the detention of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS. In his message, he also alluded to the wisdom of the chief general of the national police Listyo Sigit Prabowo. “We are also sure that the police chief is a very wise person and we understand the difficult situation for the chief of the national police, we are also sure that the student's sister can be immediately suspended,” said Haburokhman through video statements at Metrotvnews.com on Monday, May 12, 2025. He understood the reason why the police arrested SSS. Because the image downloaded by SSS is not correct. “We can understand the reason why the police have arrest because the photo is very incorrect. I myself am very sad to see the image,” he said. Habiburokhman said SSS was still young and still had to be encouraged. This is what underlies the politician of Gerindra wants to volunteer as a guarantor of the suspension of the detention of the ITB student. “On the other hand, we see that the female sister is still young and always very likely to be encouraged, invited to communicate well and to understand that what she did was very, very bad, not well,” said HabiBurokhman. Police arrested SSS for pretending to have been a false photo of President Prabowo suffered with the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The SSS would have violated the law (law) number 1 of 2024 concerning information and electronic transactions (ite). He violated article 45 paragraph (1) JUNCTO Article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) OJ Article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning the ite.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/bmRCEYOX-alasan-habiburokhman-mau-jadi-penjamin-mahasiswi-pembuat-meme-jokowi-dan-prabowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos