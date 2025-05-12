Politics
PM Modi said that the response to JD Vance Indias will be more energetic, stronger, devastating before Pak calls for a first time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US vice-president JD Vance that any Pakistani action would attract a “more energetic, stronger and devastating” response. Vance had contacted Modi to ask India to exercise restraint.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US vice-president JD Vance that India would respond to any Pakistani action with more strength, according to a source.
Development occurs while the Donald Trump administration sought to attribute the merit of the cease-fire brokerage reached between India and Pakistan. However, India argued that the ceasefire was reached after Pakistan contacted India directly on Friday, May 10 with a ceasefire request.
Under Operation Sindoor, India has hammered at least eight Pakistani air bases and other military facilities. India also struck the land forces that advanced in border areas. These strikes have destroyed several Pakistani aerodromes, air defense sites and radar sites and have killed dozens of land forces.
A source told PTI that Modi told Vance on Thursday, May 9, that the Indian response to all Pakistani actions would be “more energetic, stronger, devastating”.
It was reported in the Western press that Vance contacted Modi after receiving “alarming” information and asked him to exercise a reservoir. However, the source said that Modi had told him that Pakistani actions would attract a more energetic Indian response as they did.
The source said that Modi had listened to Vance's concerns, but told him that the Trump administration should understand that India would respond to Pakistani actions that maybe.
“If the Pakistanis do something, rest assured that they will get a more energetic, stronger, more devastating answer than everything they do. They must understand this,” said Source Modi.
As for the general message that India transmitted to the main world leaders, the source said: “In all our messages after April 22, we said that we are going to strike the terrorists, there will be consequences. We were very, very clear from the first day. They shoot, we shoot. They will stop, we stop. It was our message.”
“India and Pakistan cannot be assimilated”
Even if foreign countries, such as the United States and Saudi Arabia, worked to mitigate tensions between India and Pakistan, India argued that it was the military hammering that brought Pakistan to the negotiation table. As FIRSTPOST reported, India has maintained climbing domination throughout and forced Pakistan to defuse and a ceasefire.
The source cited above said that India has told mediators that there would be no equivalence between India, a country defending itself against terrorism, and Pakistan, a state godfather of terrorism.
“The clear message we have given to our interlocutors is that we cannot assimilate the victim and the aggressor. This impartiality will no longer be tolerated,” said the source.
The source also said that the Sindoor operation was the way India tells the terrorist group that no place is sure “and that India is able to go deep into Pakistan-Propeur and hit them.
