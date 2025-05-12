PM Modi Key Chairs Meeting before DGMO discussions today | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the main ministers and senior defense officials on Sunday to examine the security situation, a day after India and Pakistan agreed to end all military actions against each other, ending four days of ferocious fighting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high -level meeting at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ani) The meeting, the last in a series of security strokes, was followed by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS), Anil Chauhan and the three heads of service. He was before the second round of the talks planned between the director of the general of military operations (DGMOS) of India and Pakistan on Tuesday. People who are aware of the case said that India would only join Pakistan at the DGMOS level. Read also | Objectives achieved, India establishes a new normal in the fight against terror On Sunday, India reiterated that there would be no reduction in vigilance, and any aggression of Pakistan would have encountered a suitable response. The people who are aware of the case said that the Prime Minister had told the three heads of service to retreat to any offensive in Pakistan using proportional strength. Reunion occurred after a day of dramatic twists and fierce fighting that saw the Indiates forces hit eight military sites in Pakistan with Air -launched Air weapons in response to attacks against Indian military infrastructure and civil zones. The scrap metal represented the worst confrontation between the two nuclear weapons neighbors for decades and fueled the fears of a full war before US President Donald Trump made the surprise declaration of a ceasefire on social networks. A few minutes later, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, announced the break in the fighting. Read also | The Indian Navy was ready to strike Karachi during Operation Sindoor: vice-admiral Later on Sunday, senior bjp leaders, included Rajanth Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Sariamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Took leaves in Meeting Held at Party President JP Naddas Meeting of the party S Top Brass since India Initiated Operation Sindoor, Targeting Terror Camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied cashmere (Pok). The meeting was called upon to develop a communication strategy for the party and to take stock of the situation on the ground. Before the announcement of the ceasefire, the party had planned to leave Tiranga Yatras across the country and organize special prayers in temples, Gurdwaras and other places of worship, said a party official aware of details. A second civil servant said that the response of the parties to various problems, including the request for oppositions for a special parliament session and questions on the ceasefire will also become calibrated. Until now, the senior party leaders have refrained from commenting on the ceasefire and subsequent sporadic violations. On their social media pages, they chose to republish the position of governments as indicated in the daily briefings of the Ministry of Defense and external affairs officials. Detailed operation Sindoor Video shows before and after the Missiles of India missiles on the Pakistani terrorist targets | Watch The last confrontation between India and Pakistan was launched on April 22 after a group of highly armed terrorists emerged from the woods and targeted a group of tourists. Twenty-six people, including 25 tourists and 24 Hindu, were killed in the attack which recalled the peak of terrorism in the 1990s and 2000s and the worst attack on civilians in India since Mumbai's terror 2008. On May 7, India launched Hit Terror as part of Operation Sindoor. The operation received its name by Modi, officials said. It is a reference to the red vermilion that many Hindu women wear in their hair to signify their married status. During the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the husbands of several women were killed in front of them, including a young Indian navy officer.

