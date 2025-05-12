Donald Trump draws at the top US, a copyright personally sent the message to music and AI





Donald Trump's administration dismissed a senior official at the United States Congress Library.

However, the sudden withdrawal from the function of the American copyright register, Shira Perlmutter, this weekend brings a context with computer science which could be of great importance and concern for the global music industry.

Before being dismissed, Perlmutter was the most senior copyright in the United States. It was also linked to lobbyists of the music industry, appearing during events organized by the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) and others in recent years.

Friday, May 9, Perlmutter and his team, via the American copyright office, published a pre-publication version of a new report on copyright and artificial intelligence.

“”[M]Commercial use of large works of work protected by copyright to produce expressive content that competes with them on the existing markets … goes beyond the borders established by fair use. »»

Report from the new American copyright office

The balanced report seems to adopt a position that certain technological titans will not appreciate: the formation of AI on songs protected by copyright without license is likely to exceed “use” definitions in the United States.

Indeed, the report said: “[M]A commercial use of large trox of work protected by copyright to produce expressive content that competes with them on the existing markets, in particular when accomplished thanks to illegal access, goes beyond the limits of the fault. »»

He also directly recognized the potential commercial damage to the IP right-of-the-air IP shots, adding: “If [an AI] The model can produce significantly similar results which are directly replaced by work in training data, this can cause lost sales. »»

The report also cited the concerns of organizations like Universal Music Group that “the music generated by AI becomes easier to create, it saturates this already dense market, in unjust competition with a real human artistic art, distorting digital platform algorithms and leading to cheap content”.

Less than 24 hours after the report became available on Saturday May 10), Perlmutter received an email from the White House telling him that his role was “licensed”, according to Politico.

After the dismissal, representative Joe Morelle, the best democrat of the Chamber's administration committee which supervises the Congress Library [Trump] acted less than a day after [Perlmutter] He refused to stade the rubber of Elon Musk to exploit locks of works protected by copyright to form models of AI ”.

“It is not a coincidence [Trump] acted less than a day after [Perlmutter] refused to stadium the Elon Musk rubber to exploit affected works protected by copyright to form models of AI. »»

Rep. Joe Morelle

Perlmutter's dismissal followed the dismissal of the Carla Hayden Congress Librarian on Thursday. Hayden, who appointed Perlmutter to the first copyright post in 2020, was confirmed by the Senate in 2016 for a 10 -year term.

Legal experts suggest that the dismissal of Perlmutter by Trump can reveal a disturbing priority of the progress of the AI ​​on the rights of the creators.

Dr. Barry Scannell, from Irish law firm William Fry, noted on LinkedIn: “Timing [of this dismissal] is not subtle.

“”[Perlmutter’s] The report has offered the most detailed and sober government analysis to date on the way in which the American law on copyright applies to the training of generative AI systems. He recognized the complexity of the problem. He admitted that certain uses could be considered equitable use.

“”[The report’s] An attentive legal balance seems to have crossed a political red line. »»

Dr Barry Scannell, William Fry

“But he also warned not to assume that any AI training is exempt from the copyright law. He stressed that unauthorized economic training can lead to creators. And he questioned the mantra of the technological industry that more data always means better AI.

“This careful legal balance seems to have crossed a political red line.”

The concerns will naturally permeate the music sector that Perlmutter's dismissal indicates that the Trump administration could prioritize the development of AI to the detriment of creators' rights.

Several large music rights, both individually and via the RIAA, have already brought prosecution against AI companies for having used equipment protected by copyright without authorization.

As Music Business Worldwide recently reported, Openai actively put pressure on the Trump administration to weaken copyright protections that would benefit AI companies at the expense of creators.

This effort has aroused a strong response from the icons of the music industry, Sir Paul McCartney leading a group of influential artists to urge the administration to protect the rights of creators against the use of unauthorized AI.

