Qatar will give Trump a new planeExBulletin





President Trump, seen here at the base of the Air Force One, the joint Andrews base on March 21, would have received a new plane by Qatar. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

The Trump administration is in talks with the Qatari government about the acceptance of a luxury plane Boeing 747, said a senior White House official, who could temporarily serve as air force.

The offer, which was reported for the first time by ABC News, comes on the eve of Trump's visit to the Middle East. The president should visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The senior White House official, who spoke under the guise of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly, confirmed that Qatar had proposed giving an airplane to the Ministry of Defense, but said that the gift would not be presented or accepted this week during his stay in Qatar.

ABC and the New York Times reported that the plane would be given to the Trump's presidential library when he would leave his duties. The offer would be one of the greatest foreign gifts ever received by the American government and raises legal and ethical issues.

Trump postponed these concerns in an article in his truth on Sunday evening social.

He wrote: “So, the fact that the Ministry of Defense obtains a gift for free, from an airplane 747 to replace the 40 -year Air Force, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, therefore destroyed the twisted democrats they insist, we pay, for the plane. Everyone can do it! Demons are global strata !!!”

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the White House, said that any “gift offered by a foreign government is still accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws”.

“The administration of President Trump is committed to full transparency,” she said.

Democrats wondered if the agreement was even legal.

“It is not a good idea even if the plane was given to the US government,” said Senator Chris Murphy du Connecticut on X. “But Trump can keep the plane ??? is simply a cash payment in Trump in exchange for favors. Just very illegal.”

During his first term, Trump concluded an agreement with Boeing to provide the next generation of Air Force One. Under the terms of this agreement, Trump agreed to pay $ 3.9 billion for two 747 personalized. But the president expressed his frustration on the moment when the besieged planes manufacturer takes to deliver the plane.

