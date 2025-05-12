Chinese companies are serving the supply chain for foreign documents in the middle of the American trade war

Roula Khalaf, editor -in -chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Chinese companies accelerate a purge of foreign components of their supply chains, as trade tensions with the United States threaten to haste the decoupling between the two largest economies in the world.

In the weeks following President Donald Trump, who hit China with high prices, more than two dozen listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen told investors that they increased efforts to obtain themselves in national inputs to replace foreign products or should benefit as their peers have located purchases.

The financial documents, examined by the Financial Times, were issued by companies covering the sectors of semiconductors, chemicals and medical devices. They demonstrate the lasting impact of the Trumps trade war by carrying out a permanent reorganization of the supply chains.

Beijing has long put pressure for industrial self -sufficiency with policies nicknamed made in China 2025 and President Xi Jinpings Dual Traffic Strategy, which aims to strengthen economic independence while retaining selective global links.

This campaign had been supercharged by the Trumps prices, which created an additional momentum for Chinese companies to try to isolate themselves from geopolitical return, as well as by the charging of Beijing on imports from the United States, which reach 125%.

The prices would only increase Beijing, the desire of Chinese companies would become more self-sufficient, said Camille Boulenois, Rhodium Group analyst and author of a recent report on the Made in China 2025 program. They clearly feel the urgency, she added. This will point them out to accelerate as much as possible.

People familiar with Chinese officials thought have declared that Beijing considered the commercial conflict as a validation of its autonomy policies. They added that officials thought that such initiatives had equipped China to resist the last wave of American pressure.

They believe that China can now survive anything from the United States or the West and this has given the country the strength to withstand Trumps' commercial demands, one of the people said.

Estun Automation, one of the main manufacturers of industrial robots, told investors in its annual report last month that it quickly captured the main customers previously held by foreign brands as well as the optimization of its own supply chain to increase the interior substitution of raw materials.

The increase in location reduces costs, said a business manager. [Its] Not just the trade war, the whole world economy is unstable. We want to be able and ready to change [suppliers]they said.

The manufacturer of emergency equipment belonging to the State, China Harzone Industry Corp, told investors last month that even if he had already vigorously promoted interior substitution for years, in response to prices, he would increase his share of local suppliers to replace the handful of components which he still comes from North America.

The company has added that it would also develop a double-circular export model to Southeast Asia, Africa and South America.

Some analysts argued that the Made in China 2025 plan, which was launched in 2015, helped trigger the trade war during Trumps' first mandate by setting explicit objectives for national companies to dominate the strategic sectors.

A recent report from the EU Chamber of Commerce in China said that politics had succeeded in industries such as electric vehicles, shipbuilding and rail equipment where Chinese manufacturing is now leading, but has also warned that it had also encouraged investments and ineffective overcapacity in certain sectors and had attracted tensions with business partners.

Chinas reinforced by the thrust to prioritize the internal supply could also affect suppliers of third countries.

Thinkon Semiconductor, a supplier of Liaoning -based silicon materials, told investors that it would reduce foreign suppliers to increase risk resilience. A company manager said that he did not import American products and worked to replace the chemical reagents of Japan, South Korea and Europe.

To avoid other risks, we will continue to advance our location efforts, said the person, asking not to be appointed.

Estun Automation and Thinkon Semiconductor did not respond to requests for comments.

He Zhixing, who works in the corporate affairs of the Hunan SENN Technological Corp portfolio manufacturer in the central province of Hunan, said that the Chinese reprisal prices led the manufacturers to abandon the American bearings used in steam and gas turbines.

They reach out to us, asking us to crawl production, he said.

At present, everyone is talking about substitution, he added. In the long term, he predicted, many customers would change for good. It will be a progressive replacement process.