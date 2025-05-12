Politics
ITB student suspected of holding her detention in order to pursue conferences
Jakarta, kompas.com – Police headquarters Certainly, the detention of the student of Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) who was suspected in the 7th meme of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and President Prabowo Suubianto, SSS, were suspended so that the suspect could continue his studies.
“”The suspension of detention This is given to certainly underlie the aspect or the approach of humanity and give the conference on the occasion to continue the conference, “said the Karopenmas of the national police, Brigjen Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko to the criminal investigation police on Sunday (11/5/2025).
READ ALSO: ITB will develop a student downloader from the same Jokowi-Pobowo
The SSS has been detained since May 7 after being arrested by the investigators. The police then granted his detention today, Sunday (11/5/2025).
Truno said the investigators also considered SSS regret, his good faith and their apologies to Jokowi and Prabowo.
Truno said the investigators have dealt with this case professionally and proportionally, and would continue to coordinate with his legal team in the future.
“Currently, in the suspension process, we first submit that investigators certainly take procedural measures,” said Truno.
Read also: Polri: same itb student upload prabowo-jookowi in health
Previously, ITB student Arrested for having carried out and downloads memes representing the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo and President Prabowo Subaianto kissed.
It was then suspected of article 45 paragraph 1 Article JUNCTO 27 paragraph 1 and / or article 51 Paragraph 1 Article 35 of JUNCTO of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning electronic information and transactions (ITE).
ITB also confirmed the incident and coordinated a number of parties.
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/11/23143421/mahasiswi-itb-ditangguhkan-penahanannya-agar-bisa-lanjutkan-kuliah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
