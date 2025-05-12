Qatar to give a jumbo for the exclusive use of Trump as a presidential plane, say sources





Washington – The Royal Family of Qatar donates a Jet Jumbo for the exclusive use of President Trump as a presidential plane, sources told CBS News.

ABC News first pointed out the gift, which intervenes while Mr. Trump goes to Qatar as part of his first international trip to his second term.

But the plane, a 747-8, will not yet be ready to serve as force One, and Mr. Trump will not use it to return to the United States since the Middle East. The aircraft must be checked for security and espionage devices before being accepted, one of the sources at CBS News said.

The plane will be given to the future presidential library of Trump shortly before leaving his duties.

Ali Al-Ansari, attaché of Qatar media in the United States, confirmed to CBS News that the possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Force One is under study between the Qatar Ministry of Defense and the US Defense Ministry, but the case remains in the process of examining the respective legal services, and no decision has been made.

But Al-Ansar said that the reports that the plane will be gifted during this trip are “inaccurate”.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Sunday that “any donation offered by a foreign government is still accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. The administration of President Trump is engaged in full transparency”.

Qatar also proposed to give an airplane to the Ministry of Defense, but the gift will not be given or accepted during this trip to Qatar, said an American official.

Democratic representative Ritchie Torres in New York confirmed to CBS News that he had sent a letter to the government's liability office exhorting an investigation into the Trump administration accepting an airplane as a gift.

“With an estimated value of $ 400 million, the air palace would be the most precious gift ever conferred on a president by a foreign government,” he wrote.

Torres asked for an “Immediate Ethics Review of Don Qatari” and “an official advice on the question of whether the donation violates federal ethics regulations and the Emoluments clause”.

In an article on his Truth social platform, Trump defended the idea of ​​receiving the luxurious jet and castigated those who criticized what he called a “free gift” to “temporarily replace an air force of 40 years”. He said it was a “very public and transparent transaction”.

“So, disturbs the twisted Democrats they insist so that we pay, the best dollar, for the plane,” he wrote. “Everyone can do that! Dems are world class losers !!! Maga.”

The Air Force One was already to be replaced, by the delivery initially fixed for 2024. But the completion of the modified Boeing 747 was pushed to a certain time in 2027 for the first plane and in 2028 – the last year of Mr. Trump's office – for the second, according to the US Air Force.

The president left on Monday during his first major foreign trip to his second term, which takes place to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during the four -day visit.

Leavitt said on Friday that the trip will focus on “strengthening the links between our nations”, quoting Mr. Trump's first trip in 2017 to the Middle East, where he “presented his daring strategy of foreign peace policy”.

“Now, eight years later, President Trump will return to underline his continuous vision of a proud, prosperous and successful Middle East, where the United States and the Middle East nations are in cooperative relations, and where extremism is defeated in place of trade and cultural exchanges,” said Leavitt.

The media of Qatar in the United States, Ali Al-Ansari, have challenged reports, affirming in a press release that “the possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Force One is currently in consideration between the Ministry of Defense of Qatar and the US Defense Ministry”, while noting that “the question remains under examination by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made”.

Patrick Maguire and Willie James Inman contributed to this report.

