Defined detention, the students thank PRABOWO-JOKOWI-KAPOLRI

Jakarta, Kompas.com – ITB student lawyer who downloaded the meme Jokowi–Prabowo Thank you for being granted the suspension of detention His client.

“We are grateful to the maximum of President Mr. Prabowo and the former president Mr. Joko Widodo, as well as to recognize as much as possible to the chief of the national police for having given a request for suspension of detention that we submitted,” South Jakarta said on Sunday (11/5/5/2025).

Read also: Polri calls ITB students to apologies to Jokowi-Pobowo about the Mement

The request for suspension of detention was made by the pupil's parents, also by the campus

“We also hope that in the future, our customers will be well carried out by the parents, and also hope that by the campus,” said Khaerudin.

The lawyer for the UTB Student Uploader of Jokowi-Pobowo even, Khaerudin Hamid Ali Sulaiman. (Syakirun ni'am / kompas.com) The lawyer for the UTB Student Uploader of Jokowi-Pobowo even, Khaerudin Hamid Ali Sulaiman. (Syakirun ni'am / kompas.com) The lawyer for the UTB Student Uploader of Jokowi-Pobowo even, Khaerudin Hamid Ali Sulaiman. (Syakirun ni'am / kompas.com)

Read also: the detention defined by Polri of the ITB student is consideration

Previously, the national police explained that the suspension of students' detention with the SSS initials was based on a number of considerations.

The first consideration, the suspension of detention was given by the police to a student appointed initials SSS because the legal adviser and the Parents of the SSS had submitted previous requests.

The second consideration, there was a good faith of the student with the initials SSS to apologize to Jokowi and Prabowo.

Another consideration, the national police examine humanitarian aspects and offers SSS opportunities to study.



Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

