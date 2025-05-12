



India Pakistan Cease-Fire Updated live: Wahan is Goli Chalegi, Yahan se Gola Chalega. These words, pronounced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian military command, mark a turning point in the posture of India along the control line. The directive intervened while Pakistan violated the cease-fire agreement on May 10, just a few hours after the two nations announced a judgment of military activity. The Indian response followed quickly. According to government sources cited by the Ani, the Prime Minister clearly said that India would only stop if Pakistan stopped. This policy now guides India military actions the day after the operation of the current Sindooran operation targeting terrorist hubs in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok). The Sindoor operation started after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and has since intensified. By using advanced weapons, the Indian army would have destroyed a key terrorist infrastructure. Sources have told Ani that the headquarters of Jaish-E-Mohammeds in Bahawalpur was among the main targets. The Muridke and Muzaffarabad installations were also affected. Prime Minister Modi would have said to his best brass, Mitti Mila Denge, in reference to strikes, emphasizing the extent of destruction. A senior official has also added, Ghus Ke Maarrenge, highlighting the preparation for the India to reach high -value targets deep in Pakistani territory. High -level meetings and military preparation

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high -level security meeting at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting was present, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and the heads of army, naval and air force. Familiar sources with the meeting told Ani that the turning point was the air bases. This incident led to a strong escalation and direct orders to the military. Earlier in the day, the Indian army confirmed that the chief of staff of the army Upendra Dwivedi had examined the situation of the western border with its commanders. Following cease-fire violations on May 10 and 11, he granted full authority for the kinetic response to any violation of the DGMO agreement. A joint media briefing by the Directors General of Military Operations of the Three Army, Navy and Air Force services scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today. No room for dialogue outside the military channels

India has now closed the door of diplomatic engagement with Pakistan, except via military channels. Only discussions through DGMOS, government sources in Ani. They added that there is no other problem to discuss, and the only question linked to the cashmere to discuss is the return territory of Pakistan under its illegal occupation. The DGMOS, superior officers of the army generally of the Lieutenant-General General Rank, are responsible for the management of operations and border communications. Officials also confirmed that no contact had taken place between the two adviser countries in matters of national security or foreign ministers. Water Treaty of the Indus to remain suspended

Despite a brief moment of expected de -escalation, India has clearly indicated that the Industry Water Treaty remains suspended. The officials told Ani that the resumption of treaties depends entirely on the fact that Pakistan has put support for terrorism. A senior government official said that the Industry Water Treaty is linked to cross -border terrorism, and the treaty is pending as long as Pakistan -sponsored terrorism against India continues. The same sources have also added, Pakistan cannot expect to continue terrorism while expecting cooperation in the fields of its choice. This link marks significant political alignment, India now linking agreements or future cooperation to its main national security problems.

