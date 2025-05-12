



President Donald Trump's imminent swing through Riyadh, Doha and Abudhabi arrives in the middle of a chatter – largely anonymous – that the United States and Israel move away from the strategy of Gaza, Iranian diplomacy and regional architecture.

The Israelis under a constant rocket fire and the Americans who still remember October 7 have no patience for rumors. They expect the two leaders who have done “the impossible” once before – recognizing Jerusalem, securing the Golan Heights and birth of the Abraham agreements – to overcome the ego, align their clocks and finish the work that history has attributed them: defeat the jihadist axis and stabilize the Middle East.

NBC News, quoting an unnamed civil servant handbag, said Prime Minister BenjaminNeanyhu was furious against Trump negotiations with Tehran on Sunday and that the president bristles with the widened operations from TDI to Gaza. This story has turned around the world, nourishing a remote story.

In a few hours, however, three votes with real proximity to the two men issued blunt refutations. Former United States Ambassador Davidfriedman said on X: “There is no time between President Trump and Pmnetanyahu. Those who say the opposite are supplied with false accounts.” Conservative host Markr.levin warned that “isolationists and the media” in the two countries flee from lies to divide the allies. And Trump's new envoy to Jerusalem, Mikehuckabee, rejected the case as “nonsense of sources that did not put their names”, adding: “The partnership is strong”.

Who to believe – the managers who attach signatures or ghosts whispering through the key holes? Israelis and Americans can comfort themselves in the history: since Trump's return to the White House in January, bilateral military and intelligence channels have never been more busy, the Senior Encoms shuttle and joint planning has extended from Rafah to the Rafdea. Private disagreements inevitably evolve; The measurement of an alliance is the way they are managed, and not if they exist. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump meet in the oval office last month. (Credit: Kevin Mohatt / Reuters)

The next few days will test this direction on three interconnected fronts: 1. Overcome Hamas and save the hostages; 2. Stop Iran's dashboard to the bomb; 3. Expand regional standardization.

The skeptics forget how many times the experts have said that something “could never happen” before the case. Move the United States Embassy in Jerusalem? Impossible. Recognize the Golan? Reckless. Secure Arabic standardization without resolving the Palestinian file? Delusional. All three occurred because Trump and Netanyahu merged political will with political creativity. The same manual can work again, provided that each side resists domestic temptations to score points at the expense of the other.

The partners of the Netanyahu coalition savor a difficult rhetoric; Trump's populist base revels in “America First” flourishes. However, the two audiences respect the force and the results more than the theatrical edge.

The practical steps count. The Prime Minister should keep Warcabinet's debates behind closed doors and refrain from fleeing the frustrations concerning the cease-fire proposals to the sympathetic columnists. The president should avoid surprise press statements that let Israeli officials rush to reconcile realities on the ground with Washington sound stings. Above all, the two leaders must allow their envoys to finalize the joint contingency plans for Gaza, Lebanon and the Gulf. When professionals solve problems, politicians share credit.

Surveys show bipartite support for the United States for Israel to eliminate Hamas, coupled with the impatience of a coherent day plan. Israeli polls reflect this double request: to finish the war decisively, then lock a sustainable regional architecture. These expectations do not contain any contradiction – unless managers allow personal pride to make them.

Israel and the United States are linked not only by interests but by values: democracy, innovation and conviction that free peoples must overcome totalitarians who glorify death. Trump likes to boast that he breaks diplomatic standards; Netanyahu prides herself to challenge strategic fatalism. Here is their chance to channel this contrary sequence shared a renewed partnership.

Mr.PRESIDE, MR.PRIMENISTER: The free world has enough adversaries. Do not give them a propaganda victory. Enter this visit as a teammates, emerge with a clearer path to finish Hamas, freeze Iran's nuclear program and develop peace in the region. Your own citizens will judge you if you have seized this moment to keep the American-Israeli link dressed in iron.

