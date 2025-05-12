Howard Large of Commerce says that Trump will bring manufacturing in America





President Donald Trump takes advantage of the power of the American economy to open China to American exporters while Washington and Beijing work towards a potential trade agreementCommerce secretary Howard Lunick said “Fox News on Sunday”. When asked about the training effect Trump prices Have the truck industry on Dockworkers and others, Lutnick asked them to remember that “this is just a problem in China at the moment”. Lutnick referred to the 145% rate that Trump put on Chinese imports and 125% rights in China slapped American imports. “These prices are too high to do business, but that is why they are talking at the moment,” he said about China's prices. “The rest of the world is 10%, so do not do too much. The rest of the world is 10%. They send their goods here, as the president said over and over again. We are the consumer of the world. Everyone wants to sell their goods here, so they have to do business with America, and we use the power of our economy to open their economy to our exporters.” The Secretary of Commerce says more agreements to come and follow the US-UK trade agreement: “will lead our economy Lutnick added that the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who directs commercial negotiations with China, was in Geneva, Switzerland, during the weekend to speak with his Chinese counterparts on prices and trade. Trump posted on social networks on Saturday that “great progress” were underway in the ongoing American-chinese discussions. Trump unveils a new trade agreement in the United Kingdom, calls it “incredible day for America” Lutnick also said that Trump focuses on the return of manufacturing in America, adding that those who make their products in America will not have to pay prices. “And if you want to build abroad, okay, you will pay prices and you will be less competitive in America, then build here,” he said. Trade agreements on which the Trump administration works with other countries of great economy, such as the United Kingdom, would also allow more American manufacturers to export to these countries, said the Secretary of Commerce. Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here “And our idea is that the Americans could explain to these countries, to grow America, right? Ranks, produce, vegetables, machines, ethanol, things like that, sell to these countries, reduce their rate rate, then bring manufacturing to America,” he said.

