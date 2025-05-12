Russian president Vladimir Putin proposed on Sunday to hold direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 without any prerequisite, a decision greeted by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who insisted that Moscow must first accept a cease-fire.

Putin said that talks are intended to eliminate the deep causes of the conflict and to achieve the creation of a long -term and lasting peace.

We would like to start talks immediately, already on Thursday May 15 in Istanbul, where they were detained before and where they were interrupted, Putin said in an address.

He stressed that talks should take place without any prerequisite.

Poutines' speeches intervened a few hours after the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland held alongside Zelenskyy in kyiv and urged Putin to accept a 30-day ceasefire from Monday or to cope with possible massive sanctions.

The deep causes generally cover a range of Russian grievances, from the expansion of nato to the east to the size of the Ukral soldiers, according to reports.

Putin recalled that after the start of the special military operation of Russia (SMO) in Ukraine, representatives of Russia and Ukraine had met several cycles of talks in Bélarus and, after negotiations advanced in Istanbul, facilitated by Turkey Borison, this project was reduced in 2022.

Putin categorically rejected the request for an immediate 30-day ceasefire.

Citing a bad kyiv record in the observation of the ceasefire and trèvres, Putin accused Ukraine of not honoring a 30-day moratorium on attacks against the energy infrastructure negotiated by American president Donald Trump, as well as the Easter truce.

By reacting to Poutines, Zelenskyy reiterated the prerequisite of a complete, durable and reliable ceasefire from May 12.

It is a positive sign that the Russians finally began to consider putting an end to war. The whole world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step at the end of any war is a cease-fire, Zelenskyy published on X.

There is no need to continue the murder even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a complete, sustainable and reliable ceasefire from tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet, he said. For two months now, Ukraine has said that it wanted an immediate 30-day cease-fire. But Russia has so far refused to commit, saying that it supports the idea of ​​a break in principle, but insists that there is what it calls the nuances that must first address.

The Kremlin argues that Ukraine and its European managers will use the 30-day ceasefire without nuances agreed to reconstruct the man and the equipment to use military operations against Russia, which has the top on the battlefield.

It will be a trap for Russia, and Ukraine will rearmed to continue the war with the help of its Western donors, said senator Alex Pushkov, the locker room managed by the state.

US President Trump welcomed direct discussions.

A potentially formidable day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved like this endless bloodbath, let's hope, will end, wrote Trump on Truth Social.

It will be a whole new world and much better. I will continue to work with both sides to make sure it happens. The United States rather wants to focus on reconstruction and trade. A big week to come! He wrote.