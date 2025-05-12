



Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, is ready to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 Jumbo as a gift from the leading family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East next week, and US officials say that he could be converted into a potential presidential plane.

The Qatari government said that a final decision had not been made. However, Trump defended the idea which would be equivalent to a president accepting a surprisingly precious gift from a foreign government as a fiscally intelligent decision for the country.

Thus, the fact that the Ministry of Defense obtains a gift, free of charge, from an airplane 747 to replace the Air Force One, aged 40, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, therefore disturbs the twisted democrats they insist so that we pay, the best dollar, for the plane, Trump published on its social media site on Sunday evening. Everyone can do that!

ABC News reported that Trump would use the plane as a presidential plane until a time before he left his duties in January 2029, when the property was transferred to the foundation supervising his presidential library still to be built.

The gift was to be announced when Trump visits Qatar, according to the ABCS report, as part of a trip which also includes stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the first prolonged foreign trip to its second term.

Before Trumps, after the trumpet, Ali Al-Ansari, Qatars Media Attach, said in a press release that the possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Force One is currently being studied between the Defense Qatars and the US Defense Ministry.

But the case remains under examination by the respective legal services, and no decision has been made, added the press release.

Meanwhile, administration officials, anticipating ethical problems, prepared an analysis arguing that the plane acceptance is legal, according to ABC. The emoluments clause of the constitutions prohibits anyone who occupies a government office to accept any present, emolument, office or title of any king, prince or foreign state, without consent of the congress.

An expert in government ethics, Kathleen Clark of the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, accused Trump of committing to exploit the power of federal governments, not in the name of political objectives, but to raise personal wealth.

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, had fun at Trumps America First Political Slogan.

President Donald Trump advises Air Force on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, MD., For a campaign event in Milwaukee. (AP photo / Kevin Wolf)

Nothing says America First Like Air Force One, brought by Qatar, said New York Democrat in a press release. It is not only corruption, its high -end foreign influence with an additional leg space.

Even some conservatives have expressed their online dismay, noting that a plane offered by a foreign government could present security risks if it was used by an American president.

Air Force One is a modified Boeing 747. Two exist, and the president steals on both, which are over 30 years old. Boeing Inc. has the updated versions production contract, but delivery has been delayed while the company has lost billions of dollars on the project.

Trump intends to convert the Qatari aircraft into an airplane on which he can fly as president, the Air Force providing to add secure communications and other classified elements. But it will always have more limited capacities than the existing planes that have been built to serve as an Air Force One, as well as two other planes currently under construction, according to a former American official.

The manager was informed of the plane and spoke on Sunday under the guise of anonymity to discuss the plans that have not yet been made public.

The existing planes used as Air Force One are strongly modified with survival capacities for the president for a range of contingencies, in particular the shielding of radiation and anti -missile technology. They also include a variety of communication systems to allow the president to stay in touch with the military and to issue orders from anywhere in the world.

The official told the Associated Press that it would be possible to quickly add countermeasures and communication systems to the Qatari aircraft, but that it would be less capable than the existing Air Airplane of Force One or long-term replacements.

Neither the Qatari plane nor the next VC-25B plane will have the air supply capacities of the current VC-25A plane, which is the one on which the president is currently flying, said the official.

Jordan Libowitz, communications director of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Defense Group in Washington, qualified such a unprecedented gift.

All of the gifts offered to a president during his mandate do not get closer to this level, said Libowitz, adding that you have to ask, if he does a foreign policy, in particular with regard to the Middle East how influenced by his gifts and his commercial offers.

ABC said the new plane was similar to a 13-year-old Boeing plane that Trump had a tour in February, when he was parked at Palm Beach International Airport and spent the weekend in his Mar-A-Lago club.

Trump faced prosecution for violation of the Emoluments clause during his first mandate, but these were completed by the Supreme Court in 2021, which found that the affairs took place because Le Républicain had left his functions.

Trumps Family Business, the Trump organization, which is now widely led by his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, has vast and growing interests in the Middle East. This includes a new agreement to build a luxury golf station in Qatar, in partnership with Qatari Diar, a real estate company supported by this sovereign heritage fund in the country.

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday May 4, 2025. (AP photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Qatar, which is governed by the Al Thani family, houses the state airline Qatar Airways. The country also worked to have a close relationship with Trump after apparently supporting a boycott of Doha by four Arab nations during its first mandate. Trump later in his term applauded Qatar.

Administration officials have rejected the concerns about the interests of the presidents' policy blurring with the profits of family businesses. They note that Trumps assets are in a trust managed by his children and that a voluntary ethics agreement published by the Trump organization in January prohibits the company from concluding agreements directly with foreign governments.

But this same agreement allows agreements with private companies abroad. This is a departure from Trumps's first mandate, when the organization published an ethics pact prohibiting both foreign government and foreign company agreements.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt asked on Friday if the president could meet people who have links with his family business, said that he was ridiculous to suggest that Trump was doing anything for his own advantage.

___

The writer Associated Press Christine Fernando in Chicago and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

