Politics
Why is Narendra Modi not for the nation?
The last three weeks have been the most tense period in Indian-Pakistani relations.
On April 22, five armed activists killed 26 civilians near Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire. This incident is considered the deadliest attack on civilians in India since Mumbai's attacks in 2008.
Two days after that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public meeting in Bihar, comes from “punishment beyond the imagination”.
On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting nine targets in Pakistan and cashmere administered by Pakistan, killing at least a hundred activists.
Since then, the two countries have been in an undeclared war.
Each night, Pakistan is seen to enter Indian territory with drones and missiles, and the Indian armed forces successfully neutralize them.
With the type of aggression exposed, it seemed that another war was imminent.
At the same time, there is a false factory of news on traditional media and rumors of hawking social media on attacks and victims on both sides.
During this time, all of a sudden, yesterday, American president Donald Trump announced that he had publicized between the two countries and congratulated them for their common sense and their greatest intelligence.
People across the country are shocked by the sudden announcement. They are unhappy to accept the ceasefire when there is a good chance that India can put Pakistan on their knees.
In addition, an unconditional agreement at the cease-fire also annoyed the people.
All of a sudden, the whole country is against the Modi government.
To worsen things, there were violations of Pakistan last night. Even if the Indian army is successful, people are dissatisfied with the way in which the Modi government has gone to pressure from the United States.
One notable thing throughout the episode is that the Prime Minister is completely silent.
We have seen him preside over numerous review meetings, including one today.
This is the third term of Narendra Modi in office. He is always someone who avoids talking to the press.
So far, in his eleven year term, he has not even summoned a single press conference. But Modi is directly addressed to the public whenever something important happens.
But then Modi had completely moved away from the people.
He did not address the nation after the Sindoor operation or during clashes with Pakistan, or after announcing the ceasefire.
This disappointed the people as well as the supporters of Narendra Modi.
The government being confronted with the audience of the public to accept the cease-fire, it is unlikely that the Prime Minister addresses the nation itself now.
