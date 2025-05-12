United States, China Reverse Trade Accord; Details to come on Monday | National

Connect with us

(Place du Center) The market implications are expected on Monday morning in the world after the announcement on Sunday of a trade agreement between the United States and China.

No details have been announced between countries that make around $ 600 billion in commerce per year. The two superpowers have argued since President Donald Trumps Trumps January inauguration and subsequent pricing implementation coupled with reprisals from China.

The agreement with understanding is unknown and can be elusive in the announcement on Monday has been reached in Geneva, Switzerland. Prices between countries have increased to 145% from America on Chinese imports and 125% of China on American imports.

We will give details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks have been productive, said Scott Bessent, secretary of the Treasury, in a statement on Sunday afternoon published by the White House.

The strength of economies has created natural resilience between countries, China saying that it would not be intimidated and that Trump said that America would be the first. This calendar year, the industrial average of Dow Jones is down 3%, the S&P 500 index is down 3.8%and the NASDAQ composite index is down 7.2%.

Whatever the way an agreement is announced, analysts collectively provide market tensions to persist.

After the moves of Tramps Liberation Day on April 2, American companies declared a short -term negative impact which, according to the president, would later become positive. The reports indicate that the contraction in the manufacturing sector Chinas was the fastest rate since February 2024.

We had the Deputy Prime Minister, two Deputy Ministers, who were entirely involved, the Jamieson ambassador, and myself, “said Bessent.” And I spoke to President Trump, as is the Jamieson ambassador last night, and he is fully informed of what's going on. So there will be a full briefing tomorrow morning.

Bessent and trade ambassador Jamieson Greer said that meetings were constructive and that Swiss hosts helped to get things done.

It is important to understand how fast we have agreed, which reflects that the differences were perhaps not as tall as perhaps, said Greer in the declaration of the White House. That being said, there were a lot of bases that have entered these two days.

And he addedDo not forget why was first here, the United States has a massive trade deficit of $ 1.2 billion of dollars, so the president declared a national emergency and imposed prices, and was convinced that the agreement that we have concluded with our Chinese partners will help us work to resolve this national emergency.

Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, led the Chinese representation during meetings with Bessent and Greer.

Late Saturday, Trump on social networks said that conversations were going well and that agreements on many areas were in place. He called it a total reset.

According to the Peterson Institute for the International EconomyChina's prices on American products and America on Chinese products were 21.5% or less in January 2018 this year. Since February 4, China has repaled four times against the American price increases imposed. Chinese prices on US exports rose from 6.5% in January seven years ago to 147.6%, and the American prices on Chinese exports were, from 10.3% to 124.1% respectively, the Institute said.

Before the weekend, Trump planned to reduce the 80%prices.

