National Police affirms the judicial process for downloading memes of Prabowo according to the procedures





JAKARTA – The legal process against a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS who has become suspect of download of indecent memes with the image of the Indonesian president Prabowo Soubianto and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, said that the police had respected the procedure. The judicial process was carried out by the Directorate of Cybercrime (Dittipidsiber) of the Criminal Police Investigation Unit before SSS detention was suspended on Sunday (11/5). “We believe that this process is based on a procedural, proportional and professional process and of course, the legal team still supports in this case to ensure responsibility,” said the head of the Public Information Office (Karopenmas) of the Public Relations Division of the Brigadier General Pol. Trunoyudo Vishnu Andiko in Jakarta, Sunday (11/5) night, reported by Antara, Monday May 12. The general brigadier of the police said. Trunoyudo, this case started when there was a numbered police report LP / B / 159 / III / 2025 / SPKT on March 24, 2025. Then, Dittipidiber started the investigation process on April 7, 2025. In the process, the investigators examined three witnesses and asked for information from five experts. In addition, investigators also confiscated evidence, both witnesses and suspects, and the evidence was digitally examined for criminalic. Then, on May 6, 2025, the investigators attempted to arrest SSS as owner of the X social media account suspected of having violated the ITE law. “We suspect having committed a criminal act of alleged manipulation or creation of information or electronic documents which seem to be authentic data and / or a download in the form of documents or images which have the content of the violation of decency,” said General Brigadier, General Pol. Trunoyudo. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> The SSS suspect began to be detained on May 7, 2025 until his detention was suspended on May 11, 2025. Brigadier General Pol. Trunoyudo said the suspension of detention was given by Dittipidiber Bareskrim Polri investigators on the basis of a suspicious SSSSS request through his legal advisor and his parents. In addition, the suspension was also given due to the good faith of the SSS suspect and his family to apologize for having caused agitation. “This suspension of detention is certainly based on humanitarian aspects or approaches and offers those concerned to continue their conferences,” he said. In addition, Brigadier General Pol. Trunoyudo said the SSS suspect also apologized to President Prabowo Suubianto and the former President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and ITB for his actions. “The person concerned is very sorry and will not repeat their actions,” he said. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/en/news/481592 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos