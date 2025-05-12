Donald Trump will be able to keep Qatar Jet even after leaving his duties





President Donald Trump has accepted a luxury plane as a “gift” from the royal family of Qatar which will be used as Air Force One – but will continue to use the jet even after leaving his duties.

Officials from the Middle East country said the gift was between governments rather than a personal gift to Trump, noting that the plane was given by the Qatari Defense Ministry in the Pentagon. The Boeing 747-8 Jet will be modernized to make it suitable for use as a presidential plane, including the addition of increased safety features.

However, the jet will then be given to the Trump's presidential library when he leaves his duties, which means that he can continue to use it, according to several media.

Newsweek contacted the emails, outside the usual hours of work, in the White House to search for more information and comments.

File photo: Boeing's private plane that President Donald Trump visited in February takes off from Palm Beach International Airport on February 16, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. File photo: Boeing's private plane that President Donald Trump visited in February takes off from Palm Beach International Airport on February 16, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. AP Photo / Ben Curtis) why it's important

The nature of the gift is unprecedented, given its estimated value at $ 400 million and has attracted a net legal and ethical exam. Critics argue that this is equivalent to a foreign influence and perhaps violates constitutional restrictions on gifts to seated presidents.

The ongoing debates focus on whether this transfer is a barely veiled advantage for Trump or a real Qatar attempt to strengthen American ties.

What to know

The Qatari Defense Ministry offered the Boeing 747-8 to the Pentagon, which will modernize it with safety and advanced communications to serve as a force Air One, as reported for the first time by ABC News.

Several media reports indicate that the arrangement dictates that, when Trump leaves his duties, the plane will no longer belong to the government but will rather be transferred to the foundation of the Trump presidential library, creating the potential of continuous personal use of the former president.

While lawyers for the White House and the Ministry of Justice would have informed the administration that the agreement is legal, criticism and ethics experts maintain that the EMOLUMENTS CLUSE may demand approval of the congress for such a important foreign gift.

The Emoluments clause is a provision of the American Constitution which prohibits federal offices from accepting any present, emolument, office or title of any foreign state without the consent of the congress.

What people say

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, said on X, formerly Twitter: “Nothing says” America First “as Air Force One, brought by Qatar. It is not only corruption, it is a superior foreign influence with an additional leg space.

President Donald Trump responded to criticisms on Truth Social: “So the fact that the Ministry of Defense obtains a gift, free of charge, of a 747 plane to replace the 40 -year -old Air Force, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, therefore disturbs the twisted Democrats that Democrats are world class loss !!!” Anyone can do!

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “Any donation offered by a foreign government is still accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. The administration of President Trump is engaged in full transparency.”

What happens next

The Qatari media attaché Ali al-Ansari said that the transfer remained “under study” and that no decision was made, “said ABC News.

Meanwhile, legislators and former government ethics leaders are preparing for potential investigations and legal challenges, some calling for the approval of the Congress before the conclusion of the agreement.

Trump's planned visits to Qatar and other Middle East countries can provide new developments or official declarations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-qatar-plane-air-force-one-2070761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

