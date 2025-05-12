The PM Modi extends Buddha Purnima Wishes: his life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will inspire the world





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes on Buddha purnima, highlighting Lord Buddha's messages on truth, equality and harmony as a guide for humanity. He also underlined the life of sacrifice and penance of Lord Buddha, which was an inspiration for compassion and peace.

In an article on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, the best wishes to all the compatriots on Buddha purnima. Lord Buddha's messages based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony were a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace.

President Droupadi Murmu shares Buddha Purnima wishes The president of India Droupadi Murmu shared Buddha Purnima wishes all Indian citizens and the disciples of Lord Buddha around the world.

In an article on X, the official handle of the President of India shared, on the occasion of the conducive of Buddha purnima, I extend my sincere greetings and the best wishes to all the compatriots and disciples of Lord Buddha around the world, Murmu.

Greetings Buddha Purnima of Amit Shah The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, underlined the teaching of knowledge, compassion and non-violence of Lord Buddha.

Buddha happy purnima to everyone. The life of Lord Buddha, which gave the message of equality and unity to human society by following the path of knowledge, compassion and non-violence, is the confluence of thoughts, words and acts. I pray to the Lord Buddha for the happiness and peace of everyone, Amit Shah wrote on X.

The wishes of Mallikarjun Kharge The president of the Congress and the opposition head in Rajya Sabha extended Buddha purnima wished and reflect on the teachings of Lord Buddha.

In an article on X, Kharge wrote, the timeless life of Lord Buddha and deep lessons resonate through cultures and generations. Its principles of truth, compassion, non-violence and equality have in an indelible way our world, our civilizational values ​​and continue to inspire. Our warm greetings on Purnima Buddha. That harmony, unity and virtuous life are exhausted.

Buddha Purnima 2025 Buddha Purnima commemorates the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, who has reached illumination. It is mainly celebrated in the South, Southeast and East Asia on a full-moon day, generally in April or May. Lord Buddha is known for his teachings of truth, the non-violence of compassion.

