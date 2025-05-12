Politics
Immigration plans of work at a glance
Sir Keir Starmer unveiled the long-awaited plowing plans to reduce immigration levels in the United Kingdom.
The Prime Minister said that the White Paper, exhibiting proposals for future laws, would make the system “controlled, selective and fair”.
Here is a summary of key measures.
Tight visas – for some
The qualification requirements to request a qualified worker visa will go up, reversing the changes made by the government of Boris Johnson.
This will mean that new candidates will generally need a diploma level qualification, rather than the equivalent of level A, which, according to the ministers, will make around 180 roles of employment ineligible for the Visa route.
Weaker qualification requirements will remain for the sectors faced with long -term shortages, or those considered to be the key to government's industrial strategy.
But these roles will be linked to the implementation of plans to improve the training of the workforce, on the basis of the analysis of government migration advisers.
Loose visas – for others
At the same time, the government says that it wishes to extend the admissibility to the existing individual “individual” individual visa, doubling the number of universities from which candidates can hold a qualification diploma.
Places on a program for research trainees will also increase, and ministers say they want to facilitate “scientific and design talent” easier to come to the United Kingdom using the Global Talent Visa.
Permanent residence
Immigrants will generally have to live in the United Kingdom for 10 years before they can request the right to remain indefinitely double the current period of five years.
There will be a faster route for “highly qualified and high contribution” people with certain jobs – whose details will be defined after a consultation.
The five -year period will also remain for foreign dependents of British citizens.
Social care
A visa dedicated to social care providers who wish to recruit abroad, introduced after Brexit, will be abolished, with the ministers who blame it for “exploitation and abuse” in the sector.
Visa extensions will be authorized until 2028, while those who already have labor rights will be able to change sponsor for the duration of their visa.
Refugee labor rights
A “limited pool” of officially recognized refugees will be authorized to work in the United Kingdom through the roads of existing sponsored workers.
The ministers say that this will be based on a pilot project which, since 2021, has allowed certain companies to sponsor refugees to work in specified sectors such as IT, construction and engineering.
English language tests
The government says that it will increase English language requirements for all working visas.
The need to demonstrate that a basic understanding of English will also be extended to people who apply to come to the United Kingdom as dependent on adults in visa thieves.
No global cap
The Prime Minister said that the government wanted to “reduce” considerably “clear migration – the number of people from the United Kingdom less those who leave – record levels that he has reached in recent years.
But the Prime Minister does not put an issue at the global level of clear migration that he means that this approach has always failed in the past.
The opposition parties also refused to specify exactly the migration levels they wish to see each year.
Conservatives now say that they would authorize deputies to decide annual caps each year by a vote in Parliament.
