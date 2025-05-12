Donald Trump promises to reduce the prices of American drugs up to 80%





President Donald Trump plans to use his executive powers to force pharmaceutical companies to considerably reduce the cost of medicines, despite fierce opposition from industry and certain higher Republicans.

Sunday evening, in an article on social networks, Trump said that he would sign an order on Monday which would reduce prices almost immediately from 30% to 80%.

He added that the United States would present a most favored national policy, by which the United States would pay the same price as the nation which pays the lowest price in the world.

The actions of the manufacturers of European and Asian drugs fell on Monday, while investors were preparing for a potential blow for the pharmaceutical industry.

The Stoxx index for pharmaceutical products and European biotechnology companies fell by almost 4%, with Novo Nordisk, the Danish manufacturer of diabetes blockbuster and Wegovy and Ozempic obesity medicines, on 4%. Switzerland Roche and Astrazeneca Anglo-Swedish both dived more than 3%.

In South Korea, Samsung Biologics dropped by 4.7% and Biopharmaceuticals SK slipped by 2.1%. In India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell by more than 3.5%.

Trump attempted a similar decision during his first mandate, but he did not progress in strong resistance from the pharmaceutical industry.

The American president suggested on Sunday that he would see any similar opposition from the sector, despite large pharmaceutical groups and commercial organizations that have made donations to its inauguration.

The contributions of the campaign can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the republican party, wrote Trump. We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years.

Responding to the proposed decree, the PHRMA industry lobbies group said that the government's price is fixed in any form is bad for American patients. He added that with reduced medicine costs for Americans, we must approach the growing share of medical costs going to the system intermediaries.

The group was one of the many representative organizations that continued the last Trump administration for trying to restrict the prices of medicines, which finally led the White House to Joe Bidens to completely abandon the proposals.

Administration Biden subsequently inserted a drug negotiation provision in the inflation reduction law, targeting 10 specific drugs in a decision which was to save nearly $ 100 billion over 10 years.

This decision caused a number of pharmaceutical industry lawsuits, but most of them failed.

The sector has carried out a public relations campaign, saying that such regimes are discouraging innovation and reducing research expenditure.

Trump rejected the statements of his article, writing that drug companies would say, for years, that these are research and development costs, and that all these costs were and would, without any reason, be carried by sucches of America, alone.

He said that because of the planned order, our country will finally be treated fairly.

The managers of the White House would have tried to force a provision to reduce the price of medicines in an imminent budget bill, but were faced with a decline in senior republicans including the president of the Mike Johnson Chamber.

Additional report by William Sandlund in Hong Kong and Michael Peel in London

