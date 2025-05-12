Detention of the student ITB Uploader of Prabowo-Jookowi even





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – ITB students with the SSS initials received a suspension of detention by the police. Previously, he had been detained concerning the download of the same Prabowo-Jokowi by the criminal investigation police. “Just on time,” said the director of communication and public relations ITB Neneng Nuraela Arif, Sunday evening May 11, 2025.

ITB expressed its gratitude for the cooperation of various parties such as the president of the House of Representatives Commission III, the Student Parents Association (IOM), the team of lawyers, the families of ITB students, journalists and the community that had joined the process of this process, as well as the Ministry of Higher Education and Saint-Lutte which provided aid. “SSS students received a suspension of detention by the police, ITB will continue the university and character process promoting against the persons concerned,” said Nurlalala.

According to him, ITB undertakes to educate, support and promote the student to be able to become a responsible adult person, maintain the ways and ethics to express opinions and to express it on the basis of national values.

As part of educational efforts, ITB will strengthen digital literacy, legal literacy and ethics communicate in various media, including open discussions, public conferences and coaching programs involving peers, experts and teachers. “This should enrich students' ideas on constructive freedom in the digital age,” he said.

ITB encourages the whole university community to make this event a joint reflection, that freedom of expression is the right of each citizen, but must be carried out with responsibility, understanding of the law and respect for the rights and dignity of others. According to Nurlaela, ITB continues to do everything possible to create a healthy and quality academic atmosphere, always offers a space for the freedom to bring together, opinion and expression, conduct critical studies, but remains polite, ethical and responsible.

Previously, the family of the student Bandung Institute of Technology (KM ITB) demanded that the Indonesian national police released ITB students with the initials SSS of detention. The president of the ITB kmm, Farell Faiz Firmansyah, said that his party was concerned and rejected the action in detention committed by the police against his colleagues. “Art is the freedom of expression of educated persons who should be protected by law, not even criminalized,” he said during the delivery of an attitude statement before the ITB campus on Saturday afternoon on May 10, 2025.

The KM ITB invites all the elements of academics and civil society to unite in the spirit of transporting this country in a better place, the police appropriately and fair, the maintenance of solidarity and the joint supervision of this process of release of ITB students. “The detention of our brothers can be considered as a form of narrowing of the space to be of opinion for all Indonesians,” said Faiz.

According to him, what SSS did was better considered an essential effort to educate the dangers of mistreatment artificial intelligence which has a negative impact. A student in ITB with the SSS initials was held by the police for having allegedly raped the information law and electronic transactions or the ITE law. “KM ITB helps students who have expressed their opinions since March 2025,” said Faiz.

Various efforts were made to ensure the safety of the SSS. KM ITB continues to coordinate with various parties to provide strategic assistance. The assistance is carried out with the families of the victims and the lawyer team. “We believe that the security and freedom of rights of expression and expression for all people and members of the ITB must be maintained and protected,” he said.

The Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the National Police arrested ITB students with the SSS initials for having allegedly raped article 45 paragraph (1) OJ Article 27 paragraph (1) and article 51 paragraph (1) of the IT and electronic transactions (ITE law). SSS previously downloaded the meme of President Prabowo Subianto and former President Joko Widodo kissed.

Publisher's options: Jockey and tutoring methods cheating UTBK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/penahanan-mahasiswa-itb-pengunggah-meme-prabowo-jokowi-ditangguhkan-1404421 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos